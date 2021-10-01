Aurora Spine Corporation to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced it will participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference from October 5-7. Aurora’s President and CEO Trent Northcutt, will deliver the company’s investor presentation on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:45pm ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.aurora-spine.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/42882. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Mr. Northcutt and Mr. Chad Clouse, CFO of Aurora Spine, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which is scheduled for October 5-7. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register by clicking here.

“I am pleased to participate again in the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series, where I will update existing investors and share the Aurora story with potential investors. We have an exciting story and believe we are on the path to success coming out of Covid. We have worked diligently to convert many of our third-party products to proprietary products as we continue to develop new products. Several new products are scheduled for commercialization in the next few quarters. I look forward to discussing Aurora’s strategy for growth with investors,” said Mr. Northcutt.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

asapf@lythampartners.com



