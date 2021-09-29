Aurox, QuickSwap Partnership Offers New Decentralized Liquidity and Order Routing for Traders

Aurox and decentralized exchange QuickSwap today announced a new partnership that will provide Aurox traders with both a decentralized source of liquidity and the ability to access and trade tokens via QuickSwap.

Dallas, TX, USA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

- September 28, 2021 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Aurox, the all-in-one cryptocurrency trading platform, and decentralized exchange QuickSwap today announced a new partnership that will provide Aurox traders with both a decentralized source of liquidity and the ability to access and trade tokens via QuickSwap.

“This partnership is a win-win - giving Aurox traders the ability to place decentralized orders on an interface that looks and feels like a traditional exchange,” said Aurox co-founder Giorgi Khazaradze. “Integrating QuickSwap’s data and liquidity into our easy-to-use platform will bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized traders.”

Crypto traders must currently have individual accounts with each exchange in order to access specific coins, liquidity, prices and order volumes. This partnership breaks down those walls. By combining liquidity and distributing orders across major exchanges, including QuickSwap, Aurox Trade will enable users to trade a variety of tokens and access deep liquidity.

Integrating QuickSwap’s data feed into the Aurox platform, traders will also be able to track and execute market/limit orders on any pair available on QuickSwap - both on desktop and mobile.

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that will help us drive both scalability and efficiency at QuickSwap,” said QuickSwap head of business development David Brown. “By bringing our exchange and decentralized liquidity to Aurox traders, we can close the utility gap between the more experienced decentralized users with the centralized exchange traders. We can move closer to our core goal: bringing the next 1 million users to the Polygon ecosystem of crypto traders.”

KEY DETAILS: AUROX-QUICKSWAP PARTNERSHIP

- Integrate the QuickSwap data feed and order placement into the Aurox platform

- Incorporate the QuickSwap liquidity and distribute orders to be executed by QuickSwap smart contracts

- Increase liquidity source for Aurox Trade and allow traders to get the best prices for users and the highest liquidity when Aurox Trade debuts

Story continues

###

ABOUT AUROX

Aurox is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content, and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Think Bloomberg Terminal for crypto trading. Co-founded by crypto traders Giorgi Khazaradze and Taras Motsnyy in 2017, Aurox was built to solve many of the problems that continue to plague the crypto community – from expensive platforms with fragmented information to pump and dump scams. Today, a community of more than 36,000 traders uses Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.



Website: https://getaurox.com/

CONTACT: Name: John Collins Email: jcollins@mercuryllc.com Organization: Aurox



