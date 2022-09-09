U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,307.08
    +2,007.49 (+10.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

AURUM LAKE MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

·2 min read

TSX-V: ARL.P

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurum Lake Mining Corporation (the "Company") announces that Mr. Jingbing Wang has resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other commitments and Mr. Weizhe Zhong has been appointed as a new director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Zhong is currently the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Gold Mountains Vision Investment Management Ltd. ("GMV"), a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. Prior to GMV, he served as the Chief Investment Officer of Sino-Zijin Resources Ltd. He also worked at SinoTech (Hong Kong) Corporation as CEO, where he supervised the company's overseas investments and supported the operations of multiple TSX-V listed exploration companies. Mr. Zhong graduated from China University of Geosciences and University of Waterloo as a geologist. He has experience in exploration, development and investment in mining projects across the Americas, Africa and Asia.

The Company expresses sincere thanks to Mr. Wang for his efforts and contributions as director of the Company and welcomes Mr. Zhong to the board.

About Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

The Company is a capital pool company created under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of the Company is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the TSXV and, in the case of a non-arm's length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information regarding the Company, the Offering, and the Company's management team, please contact Patrick Sapphire, Chief Executive Officer, at 647 530-1117 and see the Prospectus filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurum Lake Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c4216.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) hasn't been a great stock for shareholders over the last year, with shares down more than 70%. Part of the reason for that has been the lack of progress toward legalizing cannabis in the U.S. But Tilray has established a presence south of the Canadian border and has profitable beer and spirits businesses there. An expansion of one of those businesses had investors pushing Tilray stock 4.6% higher as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pinterest (PINS) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Robinhood users buy and hold companies ‘they know, understand and believe in for the long-term.’ Here are their favorite stocks.

    On Friday, the company unveiled the Robinhood Investor Index, which captures how customers invest based on the top 100 most owned stocks on the platform.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Trump Media SPAC Extends Merger Deadline, Paying Nearly $3 Million for Three Months

    The special-purpose acquisition company trying to take Trump Media & Technology Group public will pay nearly $3 million to get three more months to complete the deal, tightening an already narrow path for the merger.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler stock pops after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Zscaler.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Transocean (RIG) Wins Two Drillship Contracts Worth $181M

    Transocean (RIG) secures two contract awards worth more than $180 million for one of its drillships to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.