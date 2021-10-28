AUS ANNOUNCES TWENTY YEAR ANNIVERSARY-'White-Glove' VIP Service for All Ultrasound Customers

Since 2001, Advance Ultrasound Systems (AUS) has grown into the most comprehensive resource for ultrasound purchasers, servicers, dealers and sonographers. AUS is not only a viable alternative to the manufacturer but also provides to all its customers a premium VIP service delivered through everything they do, making AUS unique and valuable to human and veterinary medical facilities nationwide.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Ultrasound Systems (AUS), a leading provider of ultrasound equipment, parts, service, and training announced today its 20th anniversary celebration with reflections on what the organization has accomplished over the past two decades.

Since 2001, AUS has grown into the most comprehensive resource for ultrasound purchasers, servicers, dealers and sonographers. Over two decades the company has provided a full spectrum of ultrasound products and services to thousands of customers.

"I am proud that AUS is not only a viable alternative to the manufacturer but also provides a 'White-Glove' level of service in everything we do," said John Hryshchuk, AUS President and Founder. "Every service and order is treated delicately and delivered with precision. Our trusted, experienced and professional team members are experts at ultrasound and adhere to strict quality standards at every step of the process. In simple terms, our 'White-Glove' is a premium VIP service that is delivered to all our customers through everything we do. It's what makes AUS unique and valuable to human and veterinary medical facilities nationwide."

About Advanced Ultrasound Systems

Advanced Ultrasound Systems is the complete ultrasound care solution for both human and veterinary. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AUS has successfully serviced and sold ultrasound since 2001. Today AUS, an ISO 13485 certified organization, provides ultrasound service as well as new and used equipment, probes, and parts across a wide variety of makes and models. Empowering clients with technical support, systems service training, and clinical applications support, AUS harnesses their decades of expertise for the benefit of ultrasound sonographers, purchasers, and servicers. A massive inventory of systems, parts, and probes is housed in their 20,000 square foot facility along with labs for PCB repair, portable system repair, and probe repair. White-glove service and consultative ultrasound advice, makes AUS the complete ultrasound care solution for hospitals, imaging centers, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information visit www.advancedultrasound.com.

