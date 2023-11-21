Ausgold Limited's (ASX:AUC) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

Key Insights

Ausgold will host its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

CEO Matthew Greentree's total compensation includes salary of AU$319.8k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Ausgold's EPS grew by 1.1% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 46%

Shareholders of Ausgold Limited (ASX:AUC) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 28th of November. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Matthew Greentree Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Ausgold Limited has a market capitalization of AU$64m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$447k over the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 11% over the year before. In particular, the salary of AU$319.8k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$305m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$387k. From this we gather that Matthew Greentree is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Matthew Greentree holds AU$728k worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$320k AU$267k 72% Other AU$127k AU$135k 28% Total Compensation AU$447k AU$402k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. According to our research, Ausgold has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Ausgold Limited's Growth

Ausgold Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 1.1% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 2,522% over the last year.

We like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. So while we'd stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives! While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ausgold Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -46% over three years, Ausgold Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 5 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) in Ausgold we think you should know about.

Important note: Ausgold is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

