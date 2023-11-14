AusQuest Limited's (ASX:AQD) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Key Insights

AusQuest will host its Annual General Meeting on 21st of November

Total pay for CEO Graeme Drew includes AU$200.0k salary

The total compensation is 43% less than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, AusQuest's EPS grew by 48% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 39%

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Graeme Drew plans to do to improve the less than great performance at AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) recently. At the next AGM coming up on 21st of November, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. Setting appropriate executive remuneration to align with the interests of shareholders may also be a way to influence the company performance in the long run. We have prepared some analysis below to show that CEO compensation looks to be reasonable.

Comparing AusQuest Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, AusQuest Limited has a market capitalization of AU$9.1m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$221k over the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. In particular, the salary of AU$200.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under AU$314m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$389k. This suggests that Graeme Drew is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Graeme Drew directly owns AU$213k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$200k AU$200k 90% Other AU$21k AU$20k 10% Total Compensation AU$221k AU$220k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 61% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 39% is other remuneration. According to our research, AusQuest has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

AusQuest Limited's Growth

AusQuest Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 48% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 69% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has AusQuest Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few AusQuest Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -39% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. The share price trend has diverged with the robust growth in EPS however, suggesting there may be other factors that could be driving the price performance. There needs to be more focus by management and the board to examine why the share price has diverged from fundamentals. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders should take this opportunity to raise these concerns with the board and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 4 warning signs for AusQuest that investors should look into moving forward.

