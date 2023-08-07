Is Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Potentially Undervalued?

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aussie Broadband’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Aussie Broadband Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 55.34x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 55.53x, which means if you buy Aussie Broadband today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Aussie Broadband should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Aussie Broadband’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of Aussie Broadband look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aussie Broadband. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ABB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ABB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ABB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ABB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Aussie Broadband has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Aussie Broadband, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

