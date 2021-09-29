U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.50
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0110 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9600
    +0.4800 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,193.89
    -608.38 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Austal USA establishes Austal West Campus Ship Repair in Alabama

Austal
·2 min read

Mobile, Ala., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the acquisition of additional waterfront along the Mobile River in September 2020, Austal USA quickly established a ship repair facility that has had a booming response.

“Almost immediately after word got out Austal USA had purchased the additional waterfront property, we were inundated with calls from commercial captains looking to return to Mobile to have their ships serviced,” Austal USA’s Senior Vice President of Operations Mike Bell said. “We are pleased with all of the positive feedback we have received from our ship repair customers thus far.”

Austal’s acquisition included 15 acres of waterfront property spanning almost 3,000 linear feet of waterfront pier space, a 20,000-ton certified Panamax-class floating dry dock, a 300,000 square foot outside fabrication area, and 100,000 square feet of covered fabrication facilities all just 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico.

While most of the shipbuilding industry associates Austal USA with advanced manufacturing of high tech Navy ships, many more are now realizing the company has a highly-capable ship repair operation.

The Austal West Campus repair facility is conveniently located across the river from Austal USA’s 165-acre corporate headquarters providing access to deep water berthing for vessels up to 1,000 feet, advanced manufacturing capabilities including a friction stir welder, CNC machines, CNC cutting tables, and a carpenter shop, machine shop and electrical and pipe shops. The repair facility also boasts heavy-lifting capability with mobile cranes, overhead cranes and wing wall cranes that travel the length of the 668-foot dry dock.

The services provided by Austal’s Mobile ship repair operation range from conversions and upgrades to advanced ship repair. The machine shop and fabrication areas are fully equipped with overhead cranes, lathes, and CNC plasma cutters. Other technical services offered to the company’s service clients include full-service detail design capability, 3D modeling, field engineering support and dimensional accuracy control.

“At Austal USA we have always taken great pride in the quality and value of the new ships we build,” boasted Bell. “We are now applying that same pride in the quality and value we provide our ship repair clients at our dry dock and repair yard.”

Austal USA has earned a proven reputation as one of the safest shipyards in the industry, a characteristic that is proudly shared with the new service operation. The ISO 9001:2015-certified Austal West Campus is operated by a highly qualified, experienced ship repair and construction management team, focused on safety and customer satisfaction, maintaining a strong professional relationship with all applicable regulatory agencies.

Any commercial or government ship operators looking for a well maintained, safe and efficient ship repair operation conveniently located a short distance from the Gulf of Mexico can contact Austal West Campus Director Harley Combs and his team at (251) 445-8521 or harley.combs@austalusa.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Bowden Austal (251) 445-7304 michelle.bowden@austalusa.com


  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Expect these ripple effects that Ford Motor Co.'s $11.4 billion investment in West TN and Kentucky will have in our backyard

    The work in West Tennessee and Kentucky will mean new opportunities — and more competition — for many businesses in Greater Nashville. "It's going to have an impact statewide, because I don't know that you can find 6,000 workers that easily, anywhere."

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • GM's Barra offers looks to partner with chip makers in order to end shortage

    The global chip shortage forced GM to look beyond the short-term"fix of getting enough for the next week in favor of more permanent solutions.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of

  • Record Costs Slam U.S. Drillers as Oil Output Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s oil producers are boosting output at a slower place as record costs hammer the shale patch, according to a survey of industry executives.Out of 47 responding companies that supply producers with everything from software to workers, just one reported lower input costs in the third quarter, according to a report released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Hiring has become a big headache for oilfield service companies trying to meet increased demand from expl

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Gary Wipfler stepped down in recent weeks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. He oversaw the iPhone maker’s cash balance, investments and capital-return programs, and he was once a fixture of Apple’s quarterly earnings calls. The 62-year-old ex

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues Parabolic Move

    The natural gas markets have rallied significantly during trading on Tuesday, as we have now formed a massive shooting star to pierce the $6.00 level.

  • Chinese automaker GAC enters N. American market, but under Dodge marque

    Chinese automaker GAC is exporting China-made sport-utility vehicles to Mexico, in its first massive sales in the North America after years of planning to enter the key market. The "Dodge Journey" SUVs are built based on GAC's vehicle design and made at its own Hangzhou factory. GAC has a joint venture with Stellantis, which is struggling to sell Jeep-branded vehicles in China, the world's biggest auto market, and has recently decided to close one of its two factories.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Energy suppliers under scrutiny as three more collapse

    Every energy supplier has been told to provide detailed information on its finances to the industry watchdog amid fears of a wave of winter bankruptcies as another three companies went bust in the face of surging power prices.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • 5 things people get wrong about IRAs: Bankruptcy protection limits, inheritances and more

    There are rules about IRAs that could come back to bite you. Learn more about how they're treated in inheritance, tax and bankruptcy situations.

  • Bitcoin 40K Attractive Location For Bullish Reversal?

    Price has been flirting with the 40K now for sometime. Is it likely to break? Is the trend bearish now? In this article I will explain the two scenarios that I am anticipating going into next week.

  • Rolls-Royce goes electric, ditching gas: Automotive brand teases first EV, the Rolls-Royce Spectre

    Rolls-Royce is poised to ditch gas-powered cars. The ultra-luxury automotive brand teased the Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, beginning a pivot away from gas.

  • Macy’s Fighting to Keep Herald Square Billboard From Amazon

    The department is suing to keep a competitor from advertising right in front of its Herald Square flagship.