U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,854.43
    -44.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,173.84
    -164.31 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.60
    -262.71 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.01
    -37.36 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -0.96 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    -0.0135 (-1.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    -0.1100 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1897
    -0.0139 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3870
    +1.3070 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,114.19
    -729.88 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.74
    -2.22 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Austal USA starts construction on first steel ship

Austal
·2 min read

Mobile, Ala., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austal USA celebrated the start of construction on the company’s first steel ship today - a U.S. Navy Navajo Class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ship (T-ATS 11).

The milestone was observed during a ceremony at which Congressman Jerry Carl, U.S. representative for Alabama’s first district, and Rear Admiral Thomas J. Anderson, U.S. Navy’s program executive officer for ships spoke alongside Austal USA Vice President of New Construction, Dave Growden.

“It seems like only yesterday we were breaking ground on our steel shipbuilding facility and here we are, a little over a year later, beginning construction on our first steel ship,” Growden said. “Our shipbuilders are excited to demonstrate how effectively their talent and our proven processes translate to steel production.”

Congressman Jerry Carl and Rear Adm. Tom Anderson both remarked on the importance of Austal USA’s emergence in the steel market and spoke to the quality of Austal USA built ships.

“Congratulations to Austal USA for starting construction on the company’s first steel ship! This announcement is great news for Austal USA, south Alabama, and the defense interests of the United States,” said Rep. Jerry Carl. “Thanks to our top-notch workforce and strong shipbuilding track record along the Gulf Coast, Austal USA is now providing world-class steel ships for the U.S. Navy. I look forward to seeing this ship completed and be put to good use for years to come.”

Austal’s new 170,000 square foot enclosed steel production facility houses state-of-the-art computerized and robotic steel processing equipment.  The new facility will operate using Austal’s proven ship manufacturing processes and innovative methods that incorporate lean manufacturing principles, modular construction, and moving assembly lines. Modules for T-ATS will be built in the new steel production facility before being transported to the final assembly hall to be erected.

T-ATS will provide ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support U.S. fleet operations and will be a multi mission common hull platform capable of towing heavy ships. Delivery of T-ATS 11 is planned for late 2024.

CONTACT: Michelle Bowden Austal (251) 445-7304 michelle.bowden@austalusa.com


