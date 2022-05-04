U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

Austere Begins Shipping III Series Speaker Cable in 50-Foot Spools

·3 min read

Featuring a SoftTouch, High-Flex Durable Jacket, 100% Oxygen-Free Copper Cable Is Now Available in 12- or 14-Gauge Versions; Flawless Sound from Source to Speaker

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austere has launched its ultimate-quality lll Series Speaker Cable in 50-foot spools. The fine-stranded speaker cable features Austere's signature design, protected by its industry-leading SoftTouch, high-flex durable jacket. Utilizing 100% oxygen-free copper (OFC), the new 50-foot cables perform to the highest expectations every single time and offer the same uncompromising durability and luxurious design of all Austere cables. The result is impeccable design, and flawless sound from source to speaker. Available in either 12- (12AWG) or 14- Gauge (14AWG) for suggested retail prices of $149.99 and $99.99, respectively, the 50-foot spools will be in stores this month. Like all Austere products they are backed with a lifetime guarantee.

Austere 100% Oxygen Free Speaker Cable in 50-Ft Spools
Austere 100% Oxygen Free Speaker Cable in 50-Ft Spools

Austere Speaker Cables are built for durability and designed to deliver the ultimate in sound quality for the most discerning consumers. For smooth wire routing along baseboards and around corners, Austere's signature cable design offers the very best protection, thanks to the company's SoftTouch, high-flex durable jacket. Notably, unlike other speaker cables made from copper-clad aluminum (CCA), which is up to 60% less efficient in conducting audio signals, Austere cables feature fine-stranded oxygen-free copper (OFC) that has been bundled to accurately transfer the full range of audio frequencies to the speaker for lifelike sound – and music the way it was intended to be heard.

Designed to be combined with the Austere V Series Banana Adapters (2 pairs, $59.99), the speaker cables provide a seamless and secure connection for optimal performance. The Banana Adapters are built with pure gold coating, which not only keeps the surface looking beautiful, it doesn't allow any speaker wire oxidation or corrosion over time, even in high humidity environments. Additionally, the SecureLatch adapters produce an internal grip that provides a completely uncompromised connection. Finally, the easy twist-by-hand design means no additional tools are required. All this attention to detail reflects Austere's dedication to much more than just value and functionality, but to creating products designed with intent, from the superior materials to the injection of colors. This aDesign concept is the consistent standard upon which Austere's design team honors and respects the company's core values.

Austere accessories are available at Austere.com as well as select national, regional, and global retailers including BrandsMart USA, Crutchfield, Curacao, PC Richard & Son, Visions Electronics in Canada, as well as Amazon.com.

About Austere
Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessories brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable, and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other.

To learn more about Austere's complete line of products, visit Austere.com. Be sure to follow us @BeAustere on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. #BeAustere #morethanexpected

Additional Images

Austere Banana Adapters Video

Media Contacts:
Sara Trujillo
Trujillo Public Relations
335605@email4pr.com
917.295.5491

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austere-begins-shipping-iii-series-speaker-cable-in-50-foot-spools-301539592.html

SOURCE Austere

