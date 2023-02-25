U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,172.52
    -803.15 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Austin Alhajj and Tradercodes Strives to Equip Retail Traders with Institutional-Level Tools

Tradercodes
·2 min read

Tradercodes has emerged as a premiere platform for equipping retail traders with institutional-level proprietary tools such as custom algorithms, indicators, and software plug-ins.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / The informational gap between institutional and retail traders has been closing rapidly over the past decade. For decades, the only way to access impactful market-reading tools, indicators, and algorithms was to have a comfortable gig on Wall Street at a big bank, hedge fund, or mutual fund. Nowadays, that limitation for the everyday retail trader is becoming a thing of the past thanks to visionaries like Austin Alhajj, owner of multiple ventures in the trading and technology space such as Tradercodes, Austin's Trading Group, and Trade Club.

Tradercodes, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture
Tradercodes

Through his latest venture, Tradercodes, Austin has set out to unveil some of the most closely guarded tools and secrets of the industry by equipping the everyday trader with easy-to-use custom market-reading tools, indicators, and algorithms you would typically only find on Wall Street trading floors, for widely affordable prices.

Tradercodes offers multiple custom software plug-ins, indicators, tools, and even a fully automated trading algorithm that anyone can access, even if you don't work for a large hedge fund or prop firm like in decades prior. It is designed to be a one-stop shop for all types of traders to implement a technological edge into their trading process in an easy and affordable manner.

The custom indicators and tools Tradercodes offers allow retail traders to see the markets more clearly and read potential market moves better. All of the tools they offer have gone through extensive testing and research, and have sufficient data to back up their effectiveness before they hit the market. Anyone who utilizes their products and services can be sure that they are statistically strong and simple to use.

Austin intends to use his Futures Trading Education platform, Austin's Trading Group, as well as Tradercodes to distribute these products and help retail traders gain access to knowledge and tools that can help them make forward progress in their careers.

Through all of his ventures, Trade Club, Tradercodes, and Austin's Trading Group, Austin Alhajj is truly changing the game for traders, with an attempt to level the playing field amongst the industry.

About Tradercodes:

Tradercodes is a software engineering and distribution company focused on the trading and investing industry, that provides traders with cost-effective and powerful custom tools, indicators, and tools to help them better navigate the financial markets. Austin Alhajj is the founder of the company.

Media Contact:

Name: Austin Alhajj
Company: Tradercodes
Email: support@austinstradinggroup.com
Address: 1040 Collier Center Way Naples, FL 34110, United States
Phone Number: 2398806987
Website: https://www.austinstradinggroup.com/

SOURCE: Tradercodes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740778/Austin-Alhajj-and-Tradercodes-Strives-to-Equip-Retail-Traders-with-Institutional-Level-Tools

Recommended Stories

  • 14 scented candles to have your home smelling like spring

    Spring is a great time for delicately scented candles from brands like Anthropologie, Bath & Body Works, Nordstrom and Amazon.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • After Intel’s Dividend Cut, These Stocks Could Be Next

    We screened the 115 S&P 500 companies with expected 2023 dividend payout ratios above 50% to find potential dividend cuts.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-foreca

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Buy the Dip in Johnson & Johnson and Its Near-3% Dividend Yield

    Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in seven straight weeks, trades at less than 15 times earnings and pays a near-3% dividend yield. Plus, support is nearby.

  • Millennials Are Trading Like Crazy — Here's What They're Buying

    Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.

  • 3 Stocks Growing Their Dividends By 10% or More

    Companies that grow their dividends at a fast pace usually signal strong business momentum as well as bright outlook. Below, we will discuss the prospects of three companies that have recently raised their dividends by 10% or more. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is an electric utility with three operating segments, namely Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources and Gulf Power.

  • Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now

    Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after the Federal Reserve's most closely watched inflation measure came in stronger than expected, in another sign that price pressures have become sticky into 2023.

  • At-home Covid test maker falls into Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Delays in winning emergency use authorization for a combined Covid-flu test — making the company miss the start of the 2022-23 flu season — takes part of the blame, the company says.

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Energy Transfer LP (ET): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Considers Buying Explorer Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one the largest independent US oil producers, is considering an acquisition of Appalachian natural gas producer Range Resources Corp., according to people familiar with the the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Eth

  • What Makes CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) a New Buy Stock

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • NVIDIA Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96 After Earnings

    NVIDIA saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 84 the day before. Coupled with a Relative Strength of 94. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • Dow Jones Closes 1% Lower; Warren Buffett's Letter To Investors, Software Earnings On Deck

    Dow Jones faltered after strong PCE numbers. Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is grounded again on FAA concerns. Warren Buffett's BRKB earnings are due along with the legendary investor's letter to investors. Software stocks earnings are due next week.