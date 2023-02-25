Austin Alhajj and Tradercodes Strives to Equip Retail Traders with Institutional-Level Tools

Tradercodes has emerged as a premiere platform for equipping retail traders with institutional-level proprietary tools such as custom algorithms, indicators, and software plug-ins.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / The informational gap between institutional and retail traders has been closing rapidly over the past decade. For decades, the only way to access impactful market-reading tools, indicators, and algorithms was to have a comfortable gig on Wall Street at a big bank, hedge fund, or mutual fund. Nowadays, that limitation for the everyday retail trader is becoming a thing of the past thanks to visionaries like Austin Alhajj, owner of multiple ventures in the trading and technology space such as Tradercodes, Austin's Trading Group , and Trade Club.

Tradercodes

Through his latest venture, Tradercodes, Austin has set out to unveil some of the most closely guarded tools and secrets of the industry by equipping the everyday trader with easy-to-use custom market-reading tools, indicators, and algorithms you would typically only find on Wall Street trading floors, for widely affordable prices.

Tradercodes offers multiple custom software plug-ins, indicators, tools, and even a fully automated trading algorithm that anyone can access, even if you don't work for a large hedge fund or prop firm like in decades prior. It is designed to be a one-stop shop for all types of traders to implement a technological edge into their trading process in an easy and affordable manner.

The custom indicators and tools Tradercodes offers allow retail traders to see the markets more clearly and read potential market moves better. All of the tools they offer have gone through extensive testing and research, and have sufficient data to back up their effectiveness before they hit the market. Anyone who utilizes their products and services can be sure that they are statistically strong and simple to use.

Austin intends to use his Futures Trading Education platform, Austin's Trading Group, as well as Tradercodes to distribute these products and help retail traders gain access to knowledge and tools that can help them make forward progress in their careers.

Through all of his ventures, Trade Club, Tradercodes, and Austin's Trading Group , Austin Alhajj is truly changing the game for traders, with an attempt to level the playing field amongst the industry.



About Tradercodes:

Tradercodes is a software engineering and distribution company focused on the trading and investing industry, that provides traders with cost-effective and powerful custom tools, indicators, and tools to help them better navigate the financial markets. Austin Alhajj is the founder of the company.

