Austin-area office market facing challenges, but outlook is optimistic

Several new reports are out from commercial real estate firms providing the latest snapshot of the Austin area office market.

Despite a growing amount of sublease space hitting the market across the Austin metro, the outlook for the rest of 2023 remains optimistic, according to CBRE's third-quarter report.

"The overall economic health of the Austin metro area remained robust in (the third quarter), driven by strong consumer demand and wage growth," CBRE said.

Echoing other reports, Avison Young said the office market has faced a challenging quarter with significant occupancy losses. However, on a positive note, its report said that leasing activity has improved with an uptick in demand for smaller office spaces.

In its latest Austin office report, JLL said after announcing layoffs earlier this year, Indeed vacated a full building at Domain Gateway (183,911 square feet) and listed it for sublease as the company consolidates its office footprint. That space includes 307,000-square feet in its co-headquarters in the 36-story Indeed Tower in downtown Austin.

JLL forecasts office vacancies likely will continue to mount through the end of the year, given therecent lull in activity, and said renewed demand is still needed to fill the growing numberof large chunks of space.

The net amount of space leased in the third quarter was just over 700,000 square feet, bringing year-to-date leasing activity to roughly 2.5 million square feet, down 34.6% from the same period last year.

In the positive column, however, several tenants are expected to occupy new space next year, including Google in its high-profile, sailboat-shaped building on the skyline. Google moving into its 723,000 square feet of space "will have a positive impact on vacancy and absorption," JLL said.

7 additional highlights from CBRE's report

Across the Austin region, the overall office vacancy rate rose compared to last quarter, reaching 21.7%.

Large blocks of sublease space continued to hit the market, with nearly 600,000 square feet ofsublease space added in the third quarter.

Two projects completed construction this quarter, adding almost 200,000 square feet of first-class space to the market. The largest delivery of note was the Horizon Bank Building at 600 W. Fifth St., a project with 126,511 square feet of space that was half leased upon completion.

There were no new groundbreakings in the quarter.

As of September, more than 80 tenants were looking for over 2.7 million square feet of space.

With the continued uncertainty surrounding interest rates and the rising cost of capital, office space users in the Austin region are flocking to quality space, opting to downsize their office footprint in favor of premium space with better amenities.

The trend of employers requiring employees to return to the office has gained momentum, with a number of notable tech companies mandating employees return to the office at least three days a week. As of late September, Austin ranked second in the nation in return-to-work efforts with an average building occupancy rate of 58.3%, per Kastle Systems’ weekly Back to Work Barometer.

