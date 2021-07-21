U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    +6.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,509.00
    +109.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,694.25
    -28.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.70
    +14.70 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.05
    +0.85 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.23 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.09
    -3.41 (-15.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0620
    +0.2020 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,524.13
    +1,836.89 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.29
    +55.08 (+7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.96
    +110.83 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Austin-based Fetch Package secures $60M in equity & debt after tripling ARR in 2020

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Fetch Package, a last-mile package delivery company for apartment communities, has raised $50 million in a Series C round of funding and closed on a $10 million venture debt facility.

Michael Patton founded Fetch in May 2016 after being frustrated by having packages lost at the apartment community in which he was living.

“I took the time to research how communities were handling packages. What I found was that some communities are receiving up to 300 to 400 packages a week and trying to manage that volume manually, adding a significant time burden on the team,” he told TechCrunch. “I knew there had to be a better way and that solution needed to be one that could easily handle the future of package delivery as e-commerce was gaining significant traction.”

Fetch launched its operations in Dallas in February of 2017 with the goal of solving “the package problem” for apartment communities. The startup, which later moved its headquarters to Austin, has seen impressive growth.

By the end of 2017, the SaaS company was servicing approximately 2,000 apartments in the Dallas area. Over the next three years that number grew to almost 150,000 doors being serviced out of 25 warehouses in 15 markets, including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Orlando, Portland, Phoenix, Arizona and Seattle.

Fetch currently has just over 200,000 doors, or around 700 communities, across the country under contract. It says it works with seven of the top 10 nationally recognized apartment management companies in the country, in addition to “a majority of the largest owners and developers.” Last December, it inked a national preferred vendor agreement with management giant Greystar. Fetch delivered about 3.5 million packages in 2020, and hit the 2.5 million mark for volume in June 2021. The company says it’s currently on track to deliver more than 8 million packages by the end of the year.

While the company would not disclose hard revenue figures, Patton says it tripled its year-over-year ARR (annual recurring revenue) in 2020 and GAAP revenue grew 6x year-over-year. Over the last two years, Fetch has seen “record sales,” he added, and is on pace to surpass 300,000 units by year’s end. Austin-based Ocelot Capital led its Series C round, which also included participation from Greenpoint Partners, Alpaca VC and Rose Park Advisors. Existing backers Iron Gate Capital, Signal Peak Ventures, Venn Ventures, Pando Ventures and Seamless also put money in the round.

In addition to the equity raise, Signature Bank provided the company with a $10 million venture debt facility. The latest financing brings Fetch’s total funding to more than $92 million, and triples its valuation from its $18 million Series B raise last August.

10 investors predict MaaS, on-demand delivery and EVs will dominate mobility’s post-pandemic future

Andrew Townsend, managing member at Ocelot Capital, believes that Fetch is “solving for a major bottleneck within the supply chain that is often overlooked.”

“We expect e-commerce delivery volume to continue to grow for the foreseeable future and Fetch is the only scalable solution available to multifamily operators,” he said.

What makes Fetch stand out, in his view, is that the company can “efficiently” manage the fluctuations in package volume in ways that traditional parcel storage solutions cannot. It also provides apartment residents with the “unique convenience of on-demand doorstep delivery that aligns with the varied schedules of apartment dwellers,” Townsend added.

All packages at Fetch’s client communities are sent to the company’s facilities using a unique code identifier. The company then coordinates scheduled, direct-to-door delivery with residents directly via its app in a time frame that it says “works best for their schedule.”

“This takes the property out of the package management business and provides residents with a convenient amenity,” Patton said.

Fetch works with a mix of W2 employees as well as 1099 contractors to fulfill their service. On the W2 side, Fetch has had a 50% increase in total employees since the middle of last year, with about 350 employees today. This is in addition to the “thousands” of independent contractors/gig economy workers who also serve as drivers in all their markets.

Looking ahead, Fetch will use its new capital primarily to expand into new markets, with plans to launch in South Florida, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Nashville, Minneapolis and a “few other markets” over the next two quarters. Over the next 18 months, the company intends to launch around 20 new markets. The money will also go toward investing in its tech stack and operational infrastructure, Patton said.

Bringg nabs $100M at a $1B valuation for a last-mile delivery platform for retailers

Recommended Stories

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise […]

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses, has become a barometer to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market. Wall Street's high-water one-year price target for each of the following four Dow stocks implies upside ranging from 48% to as much as 58%.

  • Will Pfizer Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2025?

    Only about a year ago, we may have asked the opposite question: Will electric-car maker Tesla's market cap surpass that of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) one day? Pfizer became the first to commercialize a coronavirus vaccine -- and that vaccine is generating billions of dollars in revenue.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s analysts know that buying low is part of a winning stock strategy, and they’ve been looking for stocks that are low – undervalued, and possibly hitting bottom. It’s the first step in an old formula for success, with the next, of course, being to sell high. Some recent picks from the analyst corps, pulled up via the TipRanks platform, may raise eyebrows. These are stocks new to the public trading markets, but they already have two attributes that may endear them to risk-tolerant inv

  • We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do?

    Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.

  • Why Naked Brand Group Stock Was Up More Than 15% on Tuesday

    Shares of intimate apparel retailer Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) were up as much as 20% on Tuesday with traders from Reddit and Twitter piling into the stock. Naked Brand Group was one of the meme stocks that soared back in January along with the mania in GameStop stock. The current share price is $0.58, making it a penny stock.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Got Clobbered After Blue Origin’s Success. Here’s Why.

    Galactic shares went from $15 to $50 over the course of about 2½ months starting in early May. That Icarus-like rise is as much a reason the stock fell Tuesday as the Blue Origin flight.

  • ASML's order book fills as chip makers race to boost capacity

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML, one of the world's biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies, hiked its 2021 sales outlook on Wednesday and announced a new share buyback, as orders for its equipment soared amid a global computer chip shortage. The Dutch company said demand remained strong as major chip makers, such as TSMC, Samsung and Intel, raced to expand production capacity. ASML's stock price, already up more than 40% since the start of the year, rose 4% in morning trade in Amsterdam.

  • Are These 2 Crashing Stocks Worth Buying on the Dip?

    Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) have been falling hard and are down around 20%. 1Life Healthcare, better known as One Medical, started to crash back in May when the company released its first-quarter results for the first three months of 2021.

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Admittedly, Lumen became cheap for a reason over the past several years. Customers cutting landline phones and cable TV services sent shares plummeting, leading to single-digit stock prices and dividend cuts. It also supports wireless providers such as T-Mobile, serving as the backbone of 5G networks.

  • Bitcoin Retakes $31K as Traditional Markets See Risk Reset, BNY Mellon Makes Crypto Push

    "Bitcoin is still just chopping around," one analyst said.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the second quarter.

  • How Buffett, Others Scored $80 Billion In Five-Day Stock Sell-Off

    It's been a tough five days for most S&P 500 investors. But some fleet-footed investors are finding gains in rising S&P 500 sectors.

  • 10 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Growth Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. Inflation fears and a dramatic drop in the prices of cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks have hit growth stocks. […]

  • Why SolarWinds Stock Tanked More Than 40% Today

    Shares of SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) are down more than 41% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was just days before it was revealed by security firm FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) that a breach on its systems was exploited through SolarWinds IT monitoring and management software Orion -- which FireEye and a slew of other tech companies and government agencies use, and through which Russian hackers had infiltrated their systems. It's been tough going for SolarWinds ever since.

  • JPMorgan gives Jamie Dimon ‘special award’ worth millions to stick around as CEO

    The 65-year-old billionaire received a "special award" from the investment bank Tuesday, in the form of 1.5 million stock appreciation rights, which Dimon can exercise like options for tens of millions of dollars if the company's stock rises over the coming years.