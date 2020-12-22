U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Austin-based ReturnSafe raises $3.25 million for its employee health management tools

Jonathan Shieber
·1 min read

ReturnSafe, a symptom checking and contact tracing employee health management toolkit for businesses, has raised $3.25 million in financing from investors including Fifty Years and Active Capital.

With companies looking to reopen operations and have their employees return to work safely, management toolkits that track employee health are piling into the market offering all sorts of strategies to maintain a safe work environment.

These include offerings from companies like WorkSafe; or the ProtectWell tool from Microsoft and UnitedHealth; or NSpace, which has similar features and a scheduling tool for booking office space safely.

For its part, ReturnSafe is boasting six figure monthly recurring revenue and is working with 50 organizations since its launch six months ago.

The pitch to investors and customers is that the need to manage employees and ensure that workspaces are free from health risks is only going to grow in a post-COVID-19 world.

Of course, the best way for employers to ensure the safety and security of their employees is to provide adequate leave and time off if employees are sick and to ensure that everyone has access to adequate testing at regular intervals should they not be able to work remotely.

Like other companies in the market, ReturnSafe offers a symptoms screener, a testing dashboard, a case management dashboard and a new vaccine management service. In addition to those software tools, ReturnSafe pitches a set of wearable devices with built-in social distancing alarms to ensure that employees maintain safe distances.

 

 

  • Apple reportedly working on an electric car sends the stock of this Bill Gates-backed battery startup surging

    Reports on an Apple car sheds light on QuantumScape, an up and coming car battery maker.

  • Congress has passed new stimulus checks — here's when to expect yours

    The bill now awaits President Trump's signature. How much will you get — and when?

  • EV Startup Canoo Stock Jumps In Debut; Lordstown Sees Big Demand

    Canoo had its stock market debut Tuesday, while Lordstown said it has 80,000 reservations for its electric pickup truck.

  • I didn’t receive a $1,200 stimulus check during the first surge of COVID-19. Will I get a $600 check this time around?

    ‘With a second round of stimulus checks of $600 announced by Congress on Sunday, will the Internal Revenue Service give me a check based on my 2019 return?’

  • Lidar Stocks Soar On Report Apple Could Make A Self-Driving Car

    Lidar stocks like Velodyne and Luminar Technologies are soaring on a report that Apple could make a self-driving car by 2024. Ouster aims for a SPAC merger.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    After a true annus horribilus, we’re all ready for better times. The US equity strategy team at Goldman Sachs, led by David Kostin, sees those better time ahead, and in the near-term. The team is predicting a 25% gain for the S&P 500 within the next 24 months – or to put it in absolute numbers, they believe the index will hit 4,600 by December 2022. Kostin lays out four clear reasons for believing that we’re at the start of another prolonged bull run. First, he notes the generally improving economic conditions; second, he points out corporate earnings growth; third, are the historically low interest rates, as the Fed sticks to its near-zero rate policy; and finally, there’s TINA, or ‘there is no alternative.’ Stocks are entering a virtuous circle, Kostin believes, as they offer the highest returns available for now.In a recent interview, Goldman’s chief equity strategist said of these points, “That's the story, it's about an economy that's getting better, coming off the pandemic, and generally getting better, and the Fed on hold. All of that is to the positive and I think the market is recognizing that and will continue to do that.”Goldman Sachs analysts are following Kostin’s lead, and pointing out three stocks that they think will gain from the general market rise. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.Lordstown Motors (RIDE)The first Goldman's choice is Lordstown Motors. This Ohio-based company, closely linked to Big 3 standard General Motors, is an electric vehicle maker. The company works out of the GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio assembly plant, which it purchased last year. Lordstown boasts over 6.2 million square feet of production floor space, and a capacity of 600,000 vehicles per year. The company’s flagship vehicle is the all-wheel drive Endurance pickup truck. The vehicle is based on a unique design, using individual electric motors at each wheel hub. The Endurance is scheduled for delivery in the fall of 2021.Founded in 2018, Lordstown Motors went public earlier this year through a merger with a ‘blank check’ company. These transactions are designed to provide capital for companies looking to enter the public market. As part of preparations for releasing its Endurance truck, Lordstown has entered into an agreement with Camping World Holdings (CWH), the RV maker. Camping World will train its mechanics on the new truck, and provide garage floor space for Lordstown’s customers. The agreement includes potentials for expansion, such as sharing sales, space and providing electric drive systems for RVs.Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Mark Delaney writes, “We believe this collaboration is a first step to address Lordstown’s service footprint and charging infrastructure, and we view Lordstown’s decision to leverage an existing service footprint as a cost effective strategy… we believe that the broader customer experience, including service and charging, plays a significant role in product differentiation and can help EV start-ups to be successful. In our view, the ease and reliability of maintenance and charging is particularly important to Lordstown’s fleet/commercial customer base, which is focused on vehicle up-time.”In line with these comments, Delaney rates RIDE shares a Buy along with a $31 price target for the next 12 months. At current levels, that implies a 67% upside potential. (To watch Delaney’s track record, click here)Overall, RIDE shares get a Hold from the analyst consensus, reflecting Wall Street caution toward a new – and highly speculative – endeavor. The rating is derived from 4 recent reviews, evenly split between 2 Buys and 2 Sells. However, the $27.50 average price target suggests that RIDE has a 48% upside for the year ahead. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks)Liberty Global (LBTYA)Next up is Liberty Global, a holding company in the telecom sector. Liberty has a global presence with operations in seven European countries: the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The company boasts annual revenues in excess of $11 billion.Through its subsidiaries, Liberty serves over 11 million customers with a combined 25 million subscriptions to broadband internet, TV, and telephone services. The company also claims 6 million mobile and wifi subscribers. Liberty is a leading investor in European digital and online infrastructure projects.Among the company’s recent moves was the acquisition of Swiss telecom provider Sunrise Communications last month. With completion of the transactions, Liberty Global now owns over 98% of Sunrise’s total share capital, making the Swiss company of a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Global Group.Goldman Sachs analyst Andrew Lee, in an extensive review of Liberty’s current business and market position, points out the Swiss acquisition as a key factor for the company’s future. He writes, “We view Sunrise as a quality asset, with sustained market share growth potential. We expect this to benefit LBTYA directly as Sunrise continues to win share from Swisscom but also to help stabilize the UPC asset.”Lee gives LBTYA shares a Buy rating along with a $33 price target. This figure implies ~36% one-year upside from current levels. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)Like RIDE above, Liberty has an even split among its recent reviews – in this case, 3 Buys and 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Moderate Buy. The shares are priced at $24.32, and the average price target of $30.12 indicates room for ~24% growth from that level. (See LBTYA stock analysis on TipRanks)Lufax Holding (LU)Fintech is a rapidly growing niche, and Lufax operates a personal financial services platform serving the Chinese market. The company provides wealth management for the fast-growing middle class in China, a population that is not only growing in size but also in affluence. Lufax offers financing solutions for personal and business loans to this population, which is not always well-served by China’s established banking sector. The company’s customer base includes small business owners and salaried workers.Revenue for the third quarter, reported earlier this month, came in at $2 billion in US currency. The EPS of 24 cents beat the estimates by 10 cents, or 71%. These numbers were down year-over-year, however.The key uncertainty facing Lufax at the present is state regulation. China’s government, while permitting a market-based economy, keeps a tight grip on economic activity generally, and modern, cutting edge companies like Lufax can run afoul of regulators who are sometimes uncomfortable with the digital world. The prospect of tighter regulation, as government officials seek to impose controls on fintech, has some investors worried.After an extensive review of the Chinese tech regulatory environment, Goldman’s Elsie Cheng, who covers Lufax, noted: “We remain constructive on Lufax’s capability to navigate through the continually evolving regulatory environment and deliver consistent value-add to its consumers/financial partners.”In light of that, Cheng rates LU a Buy alongside a $20 price target, which implies a 34% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Cheng’s track record, click here)All in all, the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating on Lufax is based on 7 reviews, including 4 Buys and 3 Holds. The average price target of $17.70 indicates a potential 15% upside next year. (See LU stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2020

    Upgrades * According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $159.01 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.86. * For Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Rent-A-Center showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent-A-Center shows a 52-week-high of $40.33 and a 52-week-low of $11.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.24. * Santander upgraded the previous rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1727.97 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1697.89. * According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T-Mobile US shows a 52-week-high of $134.24 and a 52-week-low of $63.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.22. * According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Vista Outdoor earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.29. At the end of the last trading period, Vista Outdoor closed at $21.06. * For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $404.20 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Illumina closed at $362.63 at the end of the last trading period. Downgrades * Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $57.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.76. * For IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $2.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. At the end of the last trading period, IGM Biosciences closed at $82.94. * For Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Mesoblast had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Mesoblast closed at $8.59 at the end of the last trading period. * According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, RealPage had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of RealPage shows a 52-week-high of $89.20 and a 52-week-low of $36.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.33. * According to Longbow Research, the prior rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Hyatt Hotels earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.40. * According to Stifel, the prior rating for CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, CuriosityStream earned $0.56. The current stock performance of CuriosityStream shows a 52-week-high of $14.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.21. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) from Buy to Neutral. HMS Holdings earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HMS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50. * Baird downgraded the previous rating for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to Neutral. Intellia Therapeutics earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $62.73 at the end of the last trading period. Initiations * With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc (NYSE:LSPD). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Lightspeed POS. In the second quarter, Lightspeed POS showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lightspeed POS shows a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.62. * With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Radius Global Infr. The current stock performance of Radius Global Infr shows a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.50. * With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Cactus. In the third quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $25.57. * With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Alliant Energy. For the third quarter, Alliant Energy had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of Alliant Energy shows a 52-week-high of $60.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.34. * Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ChampionX Corp (NYSE:CHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for ChampionX is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, ChampionX earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $13.77. * With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Sapiens Intl Corp. For the third quarter, Sapiens Intl Corp had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.23 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Sapiens Intl Corp closed at $28.28 at the end of the last trading period. * Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $23.00. The RealReal earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.55. * With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:GRAY). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Graybug Vision. In the third quarter, Graybug Vision showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $9.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Graybug Vision closed at $25.29 at the end of the last trading period. * With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC). The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Teladoc Health. For the third quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $253.00 and a 52-week-low of $81.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.83. * With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Silvergate Capital. In the third quarter, Silvergate Capital showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silvergate Capital shows a 52-week-high of $64.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.63. * With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Humanigen. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Humanigen closed at $19.85 at the end of the last trading period. * With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for ZoomInfo Technologies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, ZoomInfo Technologies's EPS was $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. ZoomInfo Technologies closed at $44.20 at the end of the last trading period.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Return On Capital Employed Overview: CRISPR Therapeutics * Looking Into Aemetis's Return On Capital Employed(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T Stock Is in the Doghouse. How to Play Its Options for Quick Gains.

    The realized volatility of AT&T’s options that expire in three months is priced at among the highest levels in five years. That presents an opportunity.

  • Will Palantir's Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 200 investors on whether shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) will reach $50 by 2022.Palantir Stock Forecast Palantir delivers big data analytics software solutions to United States government projects. Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which is the platform that primarily focuses on providing data analytics solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense sectors.The company also provides non-government organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.Palantir's stock debuted Sept. 30 at $10 a share and trades around $28 at time of publishing; 78% of Benzinga investors said Palantir would reach $50 per share by the end of 2022.Traders and investors who participated in our study said Palantir's stock will increase off new and continuing partnerships with the U.S. government and defense-related projects. Although Palantir has yet to turn a financial profit in its 17-year history, Benzinga readers see Palantir leadership, including co-founder and CEO Alex Karp, accelerating revenue growth in the near-term.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip Stocks.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 200 adults.Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, FuboTV, Apple, Shopify Or Snowflake? * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power Or Moderna?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Amid High Hopes For Big Annual Event?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Cruise Line Stocks to Bet on (And 1 to Avoid)

    The coronavirus pandemic crisis shows no signs of abating, even with a vaccine coming on to the markets. We’re still facing severe social lockdown policies, with a number of states (such as California, Minnesota, and Michigan) forcing even harsher restrictions on this round than previously.It’s a heavy blow for the leisure industry that is still reeling from one of the most difficult years in memory. The difficulties faced by restaurants are getting more press, but for the cruise industry, corona has been a perfect storm.Prior to the pandemic, the cruise industry – which had been doing $150 billion worth of business annually – was expected to carry 32 million passengers in 2020. That’s all gone now. During the summer, the industry reeled when over 3,000 COVID cases were linked to 123 separate cruise ships, and resulted in 34 deaths. After such a difficult year, it’s useful to step back and take a snapshot of the industry’s condition. JPMorgan analyst Brandt Montour has done just that, in a comprehensive review of the cruise industry generally and three cruise line giants in particular."We believe cruise shares can continue to grind higher in the near term, driven overwhelmingly by the broader vaccine backdrop/progress. Looking out further, operators will face plenty of headwinds when restarting/ramping operations in 2Q3Q21, but significant sequential improvement of revenues/cash flows over that period will likely dominate the narrative, and we believe investors will continue to look through short-term setbacks to a 2022 characterized by fully ramped capacity, near-full occupancies, and so far manageable pricing pressure," Montour opined.Against this backdrop, Montour has picked out two stocks that are worth the risk, and one that investors should avoid for now. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these cruise line players.Royal Caribbean (RCL)The second-largest cruise line, Royal Caribbean, remains a top pick for Montour and his firm. The company has put its resources into facing and meeting the pandemic’s challenges, shoring up liquidity and both streamlining and modernizing the fleet.Maintaining liquidity has been the most pressing issue. While the company has resumed some cruising, and has even taken delivery of a new ship, the Silver Moon, most operations remain suspended. For Q3, the company reported adjusted earnings of -$5.62, below consensus of -$5.17. Management estimates the cash burn to be between $250 million and $290 million monthly. To combat that, RCL reported having $3.7 billion in liquidity at the end of September. That included $3 billion in cash on hand along with $700 million available through a credit facility. Total liquidity at the end of Q3 was down more than 9% from the end of Q2. Since the third quarter ended, RCL has added over $1 billion to its cash position, through an issue of $500 million senior notes and a sale of stock, putting an additional 8.33 million shares on the market at $60 each.In his note on Royal Caribbean, Montour writes, “[We] are most constructive on OW-rated RCL, which we believe has the most compelling set of demand drivers... its extensive investments in premium priced new hardware, as well as consumer data, all set RCL up well to outgrow the industry in revenue metrics, margins, and ROIC over the longer term.”Montour backs his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating with a $91 price target. This figure represents a 30% upside potential for 2021. (To watch Montour’s track record, click here)Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. 4 Buy ratings and 6 Holds give RCL a Moderate Buy status. Meanwhile, the stock is selling for $69.58 per share, slightly above the $68.22 average price target. (See RCL stock analysis on TipRanks)Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)With a market cap of $7.45 billion and a fleet of 28 ships, Norwegian Cruise Line found its relatively smaller size as an advantage in this pandemic time. With a smaller and newer fleet, overhead costs, especially ship maintenance, were lower. These advantages don’t mean that the company has avoided the storm. Earlier this month, Norwegian announced a prolongation of its suspension of voyages policy, covering all scheduled voyages from January 1, 2021 through February 28, 2021, plus selected voyages in March 2021. These cancellations come as Norwegian’s revenues are down – in the third quarter, the top line was just $6.5 million, compared to $1.9 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a cash burn of $150 million per month.To combat the cash burn and minimal revenues, Norwegian, in November and December, took steps to improve liquidity. The company closed on $850 million in senior notes, at 5.875% and due in 2026, during November, and earlier this month closed an offering of common stock. The stock offering totaled 40 million shares at $20.80 per share. Together, the two offerings raised over $1.6 billion in new capital.On a more positive note, Norwegian is preparing for an eventual resumption of full services. The company announced, on Dec 7, a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions for the installation of air purification systems on all 28 vessels of its current fleet, using filtration technology known to defeat the coronavirus.JPM’s Montour points out these advantages in his review of Norwegian, and sums up the bottom line: “This coupled with a relatively newer, higher-end, brand/ship footprint would generally lead us to believe it was in a good position to outperform on pricing growth, though its demographics skewing to older age customers probably will remain a drag through 2021. Ultimately, NCLH is a high-quality asset within the broader cruise industry, with a higher beta to a cruise recovery, and it should see outperformance as the industry returns and investors look further out the risk spectrum.”Montour gives the stock a $30 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies an upside of 27% on the one-year time frame.Norwegian is another cruise line with a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 4 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell set in recent months. Like RCL above, the stock price here, $23.55, is currently higher than the average price target, $23.22. (See NCLH stock analysis on TipRanks)Carnival Corporation (CCL)Last up, Carnival, is the world’s largest cruise line, with a market cap of $23.25 billion, more than 100 ships across its brands, and over 700 destination ports. In normal times, this giant footprint gave the company an advantage; now, however, it has become an expensive liability. This is clear from the company’s fiscal Q3 cash burn, which approached $770 million.Like the other big cruise companies, Carnival has extended its voyage cancellations, or, in the company’s terms, the ‘pause in operations.’ The Cunard line, one of Carnival’s brands, has cancelled voyages on the Queen Mary 2 and the Queen Elizabeth through early June of next year. Carnival has also cancelled operations in February from the ports of Miami, Galveston, and Port Canaveral, and pushed back the inaugural voyage of the new ship Mardi Gras to the end of April 2021. These measures were taken in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.Carnival’s shares and revenues are suffering deep losses this year. The stock is down 60% year-to-date, despite some recent price rallies since the end of October. Revenues fell to just $31 million in the fiscal third quarter, reported in September. Carnival reported a loss of nearly $3 billion in that quarter. The company did end the third quarter with over $8 billion in available cash, an impressive resource to face the difficult situation.This combination of strength and weakness led Montour to put a Neutral (i.e. Hold) rating on CCL shares. However, his $25 price target suggests a possible upside of 23%.In comments on Carnival, Montour wrote, “[We] believe that some of the same relative net yield drags it saw in 2018-2019 due to its sheer size will likely become top of mind on the other side of this crisis… However, given CCL’s relative share discount, less pricing growth ahead of the crisis, and geographical diversification, we see it as the company with the least downside over the next few months and are not surprised by its recent outperformance. We believe this will reverse in the 2H21.” Overall, Carnival has a Hold rating from the analyst consensus. This rating is based on 10 reviews, breaking down to 1 Buy, 8 Holds, and 1 Sell. The stock is selling for $20.28 and its $18.86 average price target implies a downside potential of ~7%. (See CCL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Better Returns With Less Risk? Goldman Has a Basket of Stocks for That.

    Investors are always looking for the best return for the least amount of risk. And Goldman Sachs’ basket of stocks with high “Sharpe ratios” offers one possible solution.

  • How the Secure Act 2.0 will turbocharge your retirement savings

    During the pandemic, 27% of Americans have slowed or stopped saving for the future.

  • Top Oil Stocks To Watch In U.S. Shale As Producers Consolidate

    When weighing oil stocks to buy, consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on shale or particular regions.

  • The Key to Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Treat All Borrowers Equally

    The national debate around student loan forgiveness has shifted into high gear. Last month, Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the elimination of up to $50,000 of student loan debt, joining a chorus of activists for debt forgiveness. Not to be outdone, Secretary of Education just extended a pandemic-inspired moratorium on student loan payments.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ at or near record levels, it's hard to tell when a stock is priced low.The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass numbers. The markets as a whole can go up, while a few individual stocks are slipping to the bottom. And when a stock hits bottom, as long its basics are sound, it becomes a buying opportunity.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. Prices fall for reasons, but not all of those reasons bode ill for the stock. We used the TipRanks database and pulled up the analyst commentary on two low-priced stocks that have attracted attention for the right reasons.Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)We will start with Heritage Insurance Holdings, a property and casualty provider based in Florida. Heritage provides actuarial services, adjusting, claims processing, distribution, and underwriting in the residential and single-family homeowners, condo, and rental markets.So far, 2020 has been a difficult year for Heritage, with mixed results in profits and loss. On the negative side of the ledger, the company saw a significant increase in weather losses during Q3, with such payouts up to $47.3 million compared to $18.7 million in the year-ago quarter. On the positive side, the company expanded its homeowner insurance into Delaware, bringing it to 15 active states, and the company reported a 17% increase in gross premiums written, to $278.2 million.Even with the increase in gross premiums – a trend that has persisted all year – the stock performance as been highly volatile this year. The shares are currently down 25% year-to-date. Covering Heritage for JMP Securities, analyst Matthew Carletti notes that the company has initiated partnerships this year with several national names (GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and others), allowing it to expand beyond its Florida base. At the bottom line, Carletti writes, “We note that Heritage’s operating leverage is currently quite low for its line of business (circa 1:1), meaning that there is substantial headroom for its insurance subsidiaries to grow without the need for additional capital generation. While we see the potential for acquisition of an ongoing whole company as unlikely, we would not be surprised to see an opportunistic deal involving renewal rights or a similar structure as many of Heritage’s Florida peers are struggling against deteriorating results, regulatory capital shortfalls, and limited prospects for new capital.”These comments back Carletti’s $16 price target and Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. At current prices, his target implies an upside of 66% for the coming year. (To watch Carletti’s track record, click here)Overall, Heritage’s stock retains a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a unanimous 3 recent Buy reviews. The stock is selling for $9.65 and has an average price target of $15, making the one-year upside potential 55%. (See HRTG stock analysis on TipRanks)LexinFintech Holdings (LX)From insurance, we move over to online consumer finance, a niche with enormous appeal to China’s fast-growing – and increasingly wealthy – middle class. Nevertheless, this demographic cannot always access traditional sources of capital in China’s banking system. LexinFintech, a holding company with subsidiaries offering wealth management, monetary loans, and installment payments as an online service, fills the gap.LexinFintech reported some strong metrics in the third quarter. Loan originations rose by 30% in the quarter, while the number of orders placed using the company’s platform rose by 49% year-over-year, to 84.4 million. The user statistics were especially strong: active platform users with a loan rose by 21% yoy, to 7.4 million, and total registered users hit 106 million for an impressive 69% you increase. On the financial side, revenues were up ~6% yoy, to reach RMB3.15 billion ($480 million in US currency). Gross profits and net income, however, were both down. Profits fell by 42% yoy, and income dropped 52% compared to Q3 2019. These were the metrics investors took away. LX shares are down 55% year-to-date.In a note on LX for Credit Suisse, analyst Yiran Zhong notes the negatives and positives from Q3: “QoQ decline in net profit was primarily driven by sequentially higher provisions for credit losses, reflecting legacy asset quality impact from COVID-19 and more volatile risk performance for customers acquired in 2H19.” Moving on from there, Zhong also points out the company’s upbeat stance on forward performance: “Lexin reaffirmed its full-year volume guidance of Rmb170-180 bn, on the back of good momentum in consumption-driven customer acquisitions. It is also shifting swiftly towards profit-sharing loan facilitation model, which has reached 50% of total volume in Oct.”In Zhong’s view, the positive outweigh the negatives. The analyst concluded, "Lexin remains well-positioned to benefit from post-pandemic recovery in household consumption, supported by its new consumption platform strategy."To this end, Zhong rates LX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $9.70 price target. This figure suggests 54% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Zhong’s track record, click here)With 3 recent Buy reviews, the analyst consensus rating on LX is a unanimous Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $6.33 and it has a $10.49 average price target that implies a one-year upside of 66.5%. (See LX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple will reportedly start building an EV with a 'breakthrough' battery in 2024

    According to the report, Apple could start production on its own electric vehicle as early as 2024. Apple is also exploring the possibility of using a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. ”It’s next level.

  • C3.ai Now Rivals Snowflake for Title of Priciest Tech Stock

    While the world has been focused on the remarkable recent public market debuts for DoorDash and Airbnb, the real fireworks has been around the astonishing reception of C3.ai.

  • Could This Be The Top Oil Play For 2021?

    As supermajors race to find the next big oil discovery, one small company may have just landed on one of the world’s last giant onshore oil fields

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Sevenfold Gain And Covid Vaccine Win?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride in 2020. Is Moderna stock a buy now?