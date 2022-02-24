U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.50
    -98.50 (-2.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,316.00
    -750.00 (-2.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,119.75
    -387.75 (-2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.20
    -40.90 (-2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.49
    +7.39 (+8.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.20
    +48.80 (+2.55%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.80 (+3.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0134 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.52
    +7.71 (+26.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0183 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9640
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,545.74
    -3,317.15 (-8.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    801.25
    -69.13 (-7.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.22
    -207.96 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Austin Capital Expands Tech Enabled Fund Strategy

·2 min read

Austin Capital's venture fund is a tech flywheel for the next generation of fintech companies.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Capital is uniquely positioned in identifying and funding the greatest founders and pairing them with world-class technology. Austin Capital's strategic partnership with FinTech Automation ('FTA") provides a positive loop between the two companies and a competitive advantage with speed to market and mitigation of technical debt for Austin Capital portfolio companies.

Austin Capital's tech stack integration with FTA's platform ("UniFi") is a tech ﬂywheel as FTA's bank clients have access to a vast ecosystem of ﬁntech companies and FTA fintech customers have access to a vast ecosystem of banks and other financial institutions. The network eﬀects of the ﬂywheel develop as more fintech and financial institutions utilize this platform, creating a marketplace for fintech companies looking for banking partners and banks looking for additional deposits and loans, resulting in better distribution and a powerful and competitive business model.

"We have been utilizing this model to build a well curated list of portfolio companies over the last 4 years and it continues to be a high-value pipeline building and portfolio construction tool for Austin Capital. A validation proof point of this model as where the industry is headed is the most recent announcement between Hyper and Product Hunt. A ﬁne example of the beneﬁts and positioning of this type of structure," said David J. Park, founder of Austin Capital.

According to Crunchbase on January 4, 2022, financial services was the leading sector for venture investment in 2021 with $134 billion invested, marking a whopping 177 percent year-over-year growth. That compares with overall global venture capital investment, which grew by a still astonishing 92 percent.

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation offers speed to market and mitigation of technical debt with its Infrastructure as-a-Service ("IaaS") platform ("UniFi"). Its banking, wealth management, capital market, payment, and a defi ("Web3") core applications power financial institutions of the future while their hiring and staffing services helps support it.

www.FinTechAutomation.com

About Austin Capital

Austin Capital General Partner, LLLP, a Southern California-based venture firm managing a fintech focused $125M fund along with a venture studio and a digital alternative investment platform. Its founder and partners have an average of 16 years of experience in financial services, technology development, and decentralized finance.

www.AustinCapital.Partners

If you would like additional information, please contact John Alvarez at (214) 624-1022 or 330574@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austin-capital-expands-tech-enabled-fund-strategy-301489510.html

SOURCE Austin Capital General Partner, LLLP

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Down.

    The reported earnings were above FactSet consensus estimates of $6.8 billion of quarterly revenue, and earnings of $9.96 per share. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) also announced a $3 billion share repurchase plan. Moderna shares were down 1.3% in premarket trading on Thursday, as S&P 500 futures fell 2.1%.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • Companies Like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures plunged in pre-market trading Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russian troops would enter Ukraine. The drop follows a tumultuous day on Wall Street that saw all three major benchmarks log their lowest levels this year so far as Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Ford CEO Shuts Down EV Spinoff Rumors. The Ford Family Never Will Let It Happen.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley tells investors there are no plans to spin off his company's electric vehicle business. That shouldn't be a surprise.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.