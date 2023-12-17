Austin Engineering Limited's (ASX:ANG) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 26.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Austin Engineering has been very sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will turn things around completely and accelerate past most others in the market. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Check out our latest analysis for Austin Engineering

Keen to find out how analysts think Austin Engineering's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Austin Engineering's Growth Trending?

Austin Engineering's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 66%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 21% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 61% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 18% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Austin Engineering's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Story continues

We've established that Austin Engineering maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Austin Engineering that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Austin Engineering. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.