This Austin firm won a $221 million, 5-year Army contract for soldier assistance programs

Members of the U.S. Army Drill Team perform during an Army Futures Command event in 2019 celebrating its first anniversary of operating in Austin. The command's arrival in Austin has led to a growing number of companies in the area working with the military.

An Austin-based staffing and information technology services provider has won a five-year contract, worth up to $221 million, with the U.S. Army.

MKS2, which has both federal and commercial customers, announced the new contract for the Army Transition Assistance Program on Monday. The contract, which started in June, is expected to run through 2028, and the company has been awarded $43 million so far.

The program gives soldiers counseling, employment and education workshops, and seminars to help with career readiness once they transition out of the Army. Under the contract, MKS2 said it plans to provide counseling and transition planning as soldiers move into the civilian workforce.

Austin-based MKS2 was founded in 2008 and has other offices in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monterey, Calif., Portland, Maine, and Washington, D.C. The company's IT solutions are focused on cybersecurity support, enterprise applications and instructional design and training.

Aside from its latest Army contract, the company also has federal services contracts in most states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In the Army contract announcement, MKS2 founder and CEO, Brendan Mullen, said the deal is a milestone for the company and shows its dedication to supporting the military. The company also has contracts with the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Navy, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Mullen said in a statement that he served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and went through the Transition Assistance Program himself and added that 36% of MKS2's workforce has also gone through a transition program.

The company's announcement said that it builds on work MKS2 has been doing to help 500,000 soldiers in more than 50 locations worldwide transition into new roles after serving, in collaboration with the Army Transition Assistance Program leadership.

The company is part of a growing hub of Austin companies that work with the Army and other military branches that have accelerated since the opening of Army Futures Command's Austin headquarters in 2018.

That command leads modernization projects for the Army, and the public-private initiative has grown its presence in the region over the past several years. Gabriel Camarillo, undersecretary of the Army, said last year during a visit to Austin that the region is key to modernizing.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin firm MKS2 wins contract for Army Transition Assistance Program