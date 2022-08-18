U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Austin Gets "Weirder" with New Museum of Illusions® Opening Soon at The Domain

·3 min read

Lease agreements finalized for new museum coming to Austin, Texas, under ownership of Dallas Museum of Illusions' successful franchisee Beyond Entertainment Group

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions®, a global leader in "edutainment" and the world's biggest privately-held chain of museums, announced today official plans to open a new location at The Domain in Austin, Texas, in early 2023.

Museum of IllusionsⓇ (PRNewsfoto/Museum of IllusionsⓇ)
Museum of IllusionsⓇ (PRNewsfoto/Museum of IllusionsⓇ)

With a lease now signed for the 6,265-square-foot, corner-unit space at 11010 Domain Drive #100, Austin, TX 78758, Museum of Illusions is designing its Austin museum for guests of all ages to enjoy optical illusions, 3D holograms and mind-bending exhibits as well as interactive and immersive illusion rooms.

With nearly 40 museums open across 25 countries and featuring destinations in major cities including Paris, New York, Dubai, Dallas and more, Museum of Illusions is renowned for its unique and creative exhibits that simultaneously entertain and educate visitors on the complexities of the human mind. Austin's Museum of Illusions is sure to serve as a truly unique addition to the wide range of attractions available for both residents and tourists alike to enjoy in Texas' capital city.

Bringing Museum of Illusions to Austin is Subhi Gharbieh, the managing partner of Beyond Entertainment Group who introduced the concept to the state of Texas in 2019 when they opened the Dallas Museum of Illusions, which remains wildly successful to this day.

"Witnessing firsthand how much people really enjoy the experience they have when attending the Dallas Museum of Illusions as well as how robust the business model is, we made the decision to expand and provide the experience in new markets," said Gharbieh. "The museum takes guests on an unconventional, interactive and immersive journey that many have never seen before, and we're excited that the great city of Austin – known for welcoming and embracing novel concepts – will soon be home to that experience."

Gharbieh is the managing partner of Beyond Entertainment. He and his partners have diverse backgrounds with experience in real estate, management consulting, finance, private equity and engineering. Beyond the existing museum in Dallas and the confirmed upcoming museum in Austin, Gharbieh and his business partners intend to continue driving the global brand's expansion across Texas with sights already set on Houston for their third location.

Most recently opening its 37th museum to-date, Museum of Illusions is continuing toward a goal of opening 100 total locations around the world by the close of 2026. In addition to this new museum in Austin, the brand has more U.S. locations slated to open in the near future in major cities including Washington, DC; Scottsdale, Arizona; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and more.

For more information about the Museum of Illusions and its franchise opportunities, visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com.

About RP Illusions Corp.

RP Illusions Corp. is a U.S.-based corporation that develops and franchises museums across the world. The company's primary goal is to provide memorable and exciting educational opportunities while evolving its approach to creativity, art, and entertainment. The Museum of Illusions is a global leader in "edutainment", with 37 locations in 25 countries worldwide. The company plans to continue expanding by providing unique educational, visual, and entertaining experiences with high-quality service. For more information about the Museum of Illusions visit www.museumofillusions.com or email at info@museumofillusions.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austin-gets-weirder-with-new-museum-of-illusions-opening-soon-at-the-domain-301608316.html

SOURCE Museum of Illusions

