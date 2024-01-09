Austin in line for 35-story tower planned by affiliate of Dallas Stars' Canadian owner

Northland Living plans to build a 35-story condominium high-rise near the Texas State Capitol that will be one of the tallest towers on downtown Austin's northwest side.

Q: What do the Dallas Stars and downtown Austin have in common?

A: A 35-story condo tower, planned to rise at the northwest corner of West 14th and Guadalupe streets. Called Luminary, the 286 condos in the high-rise are expected to range in price from about $600,000 to more than $3 million.

The developer of the proposed tower is Northland Living. Northland Living launched late last year as the U.S. affiliate of Canadian hospitality firm Northland Properties Corp.

Tom Gaglardi, president of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Northland Properties, owns the Dallas Stars National Hockey League franchise.

Northland Properties operates 70 hotels and resorts and 175 restaurants and venues. Founded in 1963 by Bob Gaglardi, the company is among Canada's fastest-growing hospitality, outdoor adventure and sports entertainment groups, according to Wikipedia.

