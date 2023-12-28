Austin saw 40% growth in tech jobs between 2020 and 2022, report shows

The national share of tech jobs spread out to more regional tech hubs between 2020 and 2022. Austin saw the highest rate of growth in the two-year period.

For decades, areas such as the Silicon Valley and San Francisco have reigned as the place to be if you want to work in tech.

But in recent years, tech jobs increasingly dispersed to smaller tech hubs, including Austin, according to a report from Brookings Institute, which looked at where tech jobs were concentrating in 2020 and 2022.

Mark Muro, a senior fellow with the Brookings Institute and co-author of the report, said Austin is a "signature example" of the rise of non-coastal tech hubs, which have experienced high rates of tech job growth as traditional coastal tech leaders saw more sluggish tech employment trends.

“There were actually significant layoffs in the Bay Area, thousands of people, so that reduced the job share and may have been a push factor for more people to set out to places like Austin,” Muro said.

Muro said while Austin was already catching up to other tech strongholds prior to the pandemic, Central Texas saw a 40% growth in tech jobs in the two-year period, higher than any other metro area in the same period.

In 2022, the Austin metro area had about 82,560 tech jobs or about 2.1% of all tech jobs nationally, up from 58,829 jobs in 2020, according to the report.

Austin still has fewer tech jobs overall than traditional strongholds such as the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley region, which saw a 10.5% growth in jobs in the same two-year period. But Central Texas tech growth came as San Francisco saw its share of total national tech jobs drop from 6.2% in 2020 to 5.9% in 2022.

The Silicon Valley region of San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara region also shed about a thousand jobs in the same period and saw its overall share of national tech jobs drop to 4.5% in 2022.

Roger Kay, a tech industry analyst with Endpoint Technology Associates, said while the Silicon Valley and San Francisco will remain an important piece of the pie, other regions will increasingly be counterbalances.

"It used to be the Silicon Valley plus San Francisco was the mecca, and there was no other way around it," Kay said. "I feel like that image is broken."

At the same time, Kay said Austin seems to be able to do well in "any weather."

Texas saw strong overall growth

Muro said Texas has seen strong growth overall, with Dallas following close behind Austin to round out the top two fastest growing regions.

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington region saw a 26.6% increase in jobs in the two-year period, rising to 142,951 tech jobs in 2022, which accounted for 3.6% of all tech jobs nationally, according to the report.

The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land region saw a 20.7% growth in the same period, rising to 46,244 tech jobs in 2022, or about 1.2% of all national tech jobs.

"There have been big tech firms and units exiting the Bay Area and moving to Austin, and people like Elon Musk, touting it, positioning his move as a rejection of California," Muro said. "And Texas has always been a very popular place for greater livability and for a while, cheaper housing."

Kay also said pricing likely helped drive relocations, as companies reevaluated maintaining headquarters in high-priced cities.

"The shift has a lot to do with how expensive each region is," Kay said. "Austin has been in a sweet spot for a while. It's rising in price but still not as much as the coasts."

Fast growth can lead to challenges

Tech distribution won't come without growing pains. Muro said maintaining quality of life will be important for tech hubs following the rapid growth and Austin and other regions.

“Tech growth seems tied up with this often-rapid growth, and it’s often entangled with housing and infrastructure problems,” Muro said. “One of the major ways that tech places lose their way is seeing the erosion of their quality of life and quality of place,” Muro said.

Nationally, the tech industry has also faced layoffs and cost-cutting in recent years. While it's been unclear just how much Austin workers have seen an impact from the widespread national cuts, industry experts have maintained that Central Texas has seen impacts.

In recent months, known impacts have included massive cuts at cloud computing company VMware, which cut more than 500 workers earlier this month, and staffing firm Cognizant which cut hundreds of employees in October, in its third round of layoffs this year, according to notices filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Still, earlier this year, tech industry leaders were optimistic that Austin's tech boom is far from over despite less funding flowing and other industry troubles. The experts predicted Austin's diversified tech scene will help it navigate remaining economic uncertainty.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin saw boost in tech jobs as industry spreads out, report shows