Austin schools face budget deficit next year. Here's how AISD plans to cut $30M in expenses

Austin school district officials say they will try to keep cuts away from classrooms as much as possible as they seek to trim at least $30 million from its budget next year.

The Austin school district is looking to cut at least $30 million from its $976.2 million budget next year in anticipation of higher operating costs.

The district expects to reach its goal mostly by slashing already vacant positions and reducing contract services, but officials have vowed to keep cuts contained to administrative positions — and away from classrooms — as much as possible.

If the district can make $30 million in cuts, it will still face a $30 million deficit in the 2024-25 school year and would need to take on an even bigger shortfall if it wants to increase services, district Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos said.

The district spends the vast majority of its budget on employee pay, so officials hope they can significantly reduce the district's deficit by cutting administrative positions that haven't been filled. Officials are also looking to cut down on its contracts by either eliminating or reducing some of those services, Ramos said.

While some of those contracts involve people working directly in schools, the district hopes to reduce those services as little as possible, he said.

Superintendent Matias Segura assured board members that the district will work to minimize any cuts that would directly affect students.

"I would want to turn over every stone before I impacted classrooms," Segura said.

Of the $956 million operating budget, 61%, or $581 million, is directly tied to campuses, he said.

“Now we are having to make some difficult choices because we have not received additional funding on a per student basis, not only in Austin but throughout the state of Texas, since 2019,” Ramos said.

The Austin school board took on a $52 million deficit for the ongoing 2023-24 school year budget, but it had managed to reduce that shortfall to about $31 million, according to the district.

Faced with teacher and other employee vacancies, the Austin district spent $64 million last year to give staff raises.

District officials have blamed the Texas Legislature for budget shortfalls after lawmakers last year failed to pass an increase to the state's base $6,160 per student funding rate after discussions on increasing to public education funding fell apart amid political fighting over whether to approve school vouchers, a system that uses public money to pay for private schooling.

“When you factor in inflation and salary increases over the six-year period, that puts a huge strain on district budgets throughout the state,” Ramos said. “In order for every district to remain financially stable, we’re all having to cut.”

Once the district has figured out how to reduce its budget by $30 million, officials said they will then look at whether they can add any additional expenses, such as pay increases. Though Ramos said that if the district wants to keep its deficit at $30 million, it would need to find more places to cut to offset any additional expenses.

“Any investments that we make above that, we’d have to find additional cuts above the $30 million we’re currently in conversation" about, Ramos said.

Segura said any added expenses would need to align with the district's values, such as staff compensation or special education initiatives.

"We're not yet at a point where we've cut enough or identified enough revenue to actually explore those truly, just because those are pretty large numbers to begin with," Segura said.

The district could also explore options to increase revenue, such as by increasing student enrollment, Ramos said.

In Texas, schools receive state funding based on student attendance.

The school board could also call on voters to approve a higher tax rate, such as one approved by Pflugerville school voters in November.

If the district wants to call an election for a higher tax rate, the board would need to approve that tax rate in August and put the measure on the ballot in November.

The school board likely won't approve its 2024-25 school year budget until June.

