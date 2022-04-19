U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.76
    +57.07 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,809.05
    +397.36 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,573.64
    +241.28 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.35
    +35.22 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.83
    -5.38 (-4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -32.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.91 (-3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8970
    +0.0350 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5680
    +1.5680 (+1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,521.52
    +2,250.23 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.80
    +20.24 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.41
    -0.97 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Austin, Texas: RFD & Associates, Inc. (RFD) becomes Dynatrace's first Public Sector Focused Premier Partner.

·2 min read

Nationally Recognized APM Experts Achieve Highest Level of Partner Status

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RFD & Associates Inc. (RFD), achieves Premier Partner status with Dynatrace. RFD, an Austin based IT software and services firm, is also Dynatrace's 2020 Public Sector Partner of the Year. Organizations obtain Premier Partner Status by attaining six technical certifications and meeting revenue quotas. Dynatrace has awarded this status to only nine partners in North America.

RFD Logo
RFD Logo

RFD's COO, Scott Glover says "RFD's partnership with Dynatrace has been a game changer for us and our clients. Achieving Premier Partner status is further indication of our commitment to a solution set which works! We have an incredible team, with unparalleled expertise implementing Dynatrace at large public sector agencies. We look forward to a bright future as our partnership continues to grow."

"Dynatrace and RFD's partnership has gone from strength to strength over the last few years and attaining Premier Partner status recognizes the advancements RFD has made in delighting our mutual clients," said Troy Wright, VP of North American Partners, Dynatrace. "RFD has shown tremendous focus on meeting the needs of their public sector clients, along with becoming the first SLED focused Dynatrace Premier Partner in the US. We are confident that together we will ensure the success of RFD clients delivering for their customers well into the future."

About RFD
RFD, headquartered in Austin, TX, has been a trusted IT vendor to Public Sector Clients since 1986. They have developed and implemented technologies from mainframe to mobile to cloud -- and everything in between. RFD partners with best of breed solutions to support to their own development efforts along with supporting large enterprise applications. Today, RFD's customers span from public to private multi-service organizations. They have helped hundreds of organizations design, build, purchase and implement the optimal technology solutions to achieve their business goals.

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace®️ to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

CONTACT:
Josh Allen
jallen@rfdinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austin-texas-rfd--associates-inc-rfd-becomes-dynatraces-first-public-sector-focused-premier-partner-301527982.html

SOURCE RFD Associates

Recommended Stories

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Hello Pal Announces Commencement of Mining Operations in Australia

    Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the commencement of it's cryptocurrency mining operations in Australia.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    One of the most innovative fintech companies to come out of the last decade is Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square. Here are two reasons to buy Block stock, and one reason to sell. Block has two main pillars.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Investors aren't talking about the long-term prospects of these companies, and that's a shame.

  • Could the Robinhood Listing Launch Shiba Inu to $0.0001?

    After a lengthy wait, Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced last week the addition of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its popular trading platform. Three other popular cryptocurrencies -- Solana, Compound, and Polygon -- can also now be bought and sold on Robinhood. Could the Robinhood listing even launch Shiba Inu to $0.001?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Bitcoin and ETH In Trouble, Doge Signals Trend Change

    Bitcoin price settled below the $40,000 support, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $3,000, and DOGE broke an important support.

  • Facebook Is Quietly Dropping Its Spotify and Clubhouse Killer

    The social media giant swears by the metaverse, which it has made the top priority over all other ongoing projects.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Is Unity Software (U) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Aggressive Growth Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Growth Index benchmark in the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across six of the seven sectors […]

  • Troubled Trump app Truth Social goes down for hours with series of outages

    It was the ‘worst I’ve ever seen it,’ one user wrote.

  • Iveda Bags $1.3M Smart Pole Purchase Order From IP Dream

    Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) forged a strategic collaboration with IP Dream, Inc., with the initial order to purchase 50 Utilus smart pole units for $1.3 million. IP Dream will supply Utilus to its farming customers that produce high-end fruit in Japan. IP Dream will use Utilus' video surveillance system with IvedaAI intelligent video search to protect orchards from theft and threats from birds and other animals. IP Dream will also utilize Utilus in large solar farms to prevent copper thef

  • Walmart Is Remodeling 1,000 Stores To Look Like This

    Your local Walmart may be part of a 1,000-store redesign.Most recently, the Walmart store in Albuquerque, New Mexico got a facelift—and more stores across the country will be following suit.The store began phase one of renovations in July and just recently unveiled the new design to the public. It's complete with new signage with a bolder typeface, a mobile app to guide customers through the store, and new self-checkout kiosks. The format of the store was also changed.Related: 6 Things You'll Se

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • In shift to new era, Wave Computing adopts RISC-V chip architecture

    Silicon Valley's Wave Computing said on Tuesday it is launching designs for two new microprocessors this year using RISC-V architecture as it sunsets its once-popular MIPS architecture. The move adds to growing momentum for RISC-V, an open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA) and emerging rival to proprietary architecture from Britain's Arm, the semiconductor technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp. It is also in focus due to its potential to help China build up its own semiconductor industry as Chinese companies developing technology based on the architecture could be shielded from U.S. export controls.

  • Nvidia and AMD GPU prices continue to plummet

    It looks like 2022 is the summer of GPU price drops. We’ve seen a huge downward movement in the prices of these GPUs over the past couple of months. And it’s likely that isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Especially as we gear up for new Nvidia cards, as well as the eventual release of … The post Nvidia and AMD GPU prices continue to plummet appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung's Pokémon-themed Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a delight

    Samsung has unveiled the Pokémon Edition of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone.

  • Shiba Inu Drops, but Should You Be Concerned?

    Shiba Inu, one of the most valuable meme coins on the market and currently in the top 15 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap, has seen a drop over the past day. SHIB has seen astronomic rises and meteoric falls in the past. With the recent regulations that China has placed on cryptocurrency transactions, the entire crypto market is seeing losses in value.

  • Cost of living crisis: Top tips to cut broadband and mobile bills

    From switching providers or haggling here are a few top tips from Which? on how to save hundreds of pounds on your broadband and mobile bills.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on Playdate, the console with a crank

    Today’s tech headlines: VW ID.Buzz is an EV that could make vans cool again, For some reason, Nintendo’s Mario anime has been remastered in 4K, 'Battlefield 2042' will finally get in-game voice chat on Tuesday.