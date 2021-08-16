U.S. markets closed

Austpro To List on Neo Exchange in Connection With Defi Ventures Reverse Takeover

·2 min read
In this article:
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Austpro Energy Corporation ("Austpro" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUS.H) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange") in connection with its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") with DeFi Ventures Inc. ("DeFi"). It is anticipated that Austpro's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of the market on Thursday August 19, 2021, and will be listed on the NEO Exchange effective at the open of the market on Friday August 20, 2021.

Trading will remain halted pending the completion of the Transaction, which will include a change of Austpro's name to WonderFi Technologies Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer"). The NEO Exchange has also conditionally approved listing of the common shares of the Resulting Issuer, subject to the closing of the Transaction and the Resulting Issuer fulfilling all of the NEO Exchange's listing requirements, including the minimum distribution requirements.

ABOUT DeFi

DeFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to DeFi through the core principles of simplicity and education. DeFi's platform will serve as a trusted gateway to the new financial system and it aims to enable and empower individuals to use DeFi in a streamlined way. DeFi's business was founded in January 2021 and was established by a team of experienced builders in Fintech and other complementary industries with institutional experience. DeFi is supported by engineers with previous experience at Amazon, Paypal, Galaxy Digital and other leading technology companies. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

For additional information, please contact:

Scott Ackerman, Chief Executive Officer, Austpro Energy Corporation
sackerman@emprisecapital.com
778-331-8505

Ben Samaroo, Chief Executive Officer, DeFi Ventures Inc.
ben@defiventures.io

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Austpro Energy Corporation

Scott Ackerman
Director

None of the TSXV, NEO nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of both TSXV and NEO) has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and none of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", or variations of such words. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning: the involvement of strategic investors with the Company; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the completion of the reverse takeover transaction; the ability of the Company to work effectively with strategic investors; and changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE: Austpro Energy Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660050/Austpro-To-List-on-Neo-Exchange-in-Connection-With-Defi-Ventures-Reverse-Takeover

