U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.50
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,244.00
    +91.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,436.25
    +82.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.50
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.80
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0600
    -0.1290 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    17.10
    +1.18 (+7.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2745
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.9300
    +0.2200 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,116.05
    +77.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.87
    +0.35 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.37
    +35.21 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,145.35
    -47.40 (-0.15%)
     

Australia ANZ-Indeed jobs ads edge 0.4% higher in July

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements posted a small rise in July after an outsized decline in the previous month, data showed on Monday, but analysts say the lift could be a blip as rate hikes work to cool red-hot labour demand.

Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment website Indeed showed job ads rose 0.4% in July from June, when they fell 2.7%.

Ads were down 8.9% year-on-year earlier, but remained 49.8% above pre-pandemic levels.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates by a whopping 400 basis points to 4.1%, but the labour market has defied expectations of a slowdown so far, with the jobless rate nearing 50-year lows and the economy adding more jobs than expected.

"The series has fallen 2.1% over the past three months, suggesting the July lift is likely to be a blip," said economists at ANZ.

"There are other signs labour market momentum is starting to slow as the RBA’s 400bp of hikes flow through to economic activity... this suggests we'll see a gradual cooling of the labour market from its very strong starting position."

Markets suspect the cash rate is nearing its peak, with futures pricing in an even chance of a further rate hike to 4.35% in December. A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA could deliver the last hike in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)