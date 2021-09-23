U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Australia Bank Guarantee Market to Reach $645.71 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Reduction in the chances of financial risks for importers and exporters and digitalization of the bank guarantee platforms drive the growth of the Australia bank guarantee market. During the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ban on transportation in the country led to irregularities in demand & supply of goods, which in turn, resulted in reduced demand for bank guarantee products with business closures.

Portland,OR, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia bank guarantee market generated $348.16 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $645.71 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Reduction in the chances of financial risks for importers and exporters, ease in cross-border transactions for importers and exporters, and digitalization of the bank guarantee platforms drive the growth of the Australia bank guarantee market. However, lack of credit facilities for SMEs restrains the market growth. On the other hand, surge in import and export activities between Australia and other countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 116+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13475

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Owing to digitalization of transactions related to trade, banks have been focusing on financial guarantee products including supply chain financing and letters of credit for offering speed & security of transactions to buyers and sellers.

  • During the lockdown, the ban on transportation in the country led to irregularities in demand & supply of goods, which in turn, resulted in closures of various businesses across several industry verticals. This impacted the demand for bank guarantee products.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Australia bank guarantee market based on type, application, end user, and enterprise size.

Based on type, the financial guarantee segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the performance guarantee segment.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13475

Based on application, the international segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the Australia bank guarantee market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the domestic segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the exporters segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the importers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Australia Bank Guarantee Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13475?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the Australia bank guarantee market analyzed in the research include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), Citigroup, Inc., BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, DBS Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HSBC Holdings PLC, Standard Chartered PLC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB).

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


