Australia-based Martinus has acquired Missouri-based railroad contractor Bottom Line. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Sydney-headquartered Martinus is planning has make its first North American acquisition — Missouri-based Bottom Line Co., a railroad contractor that specializes in track construction, bridge construction and maintenance.

Terms of the purchase agreement weren’t disclosed but Martinus — a full-service railroad infrastructure construction company founded in 2005 that builds and maintains railways and intermodal facilities in Australia, New Zealand and Chile — had indicated at the start of this year its plans to expand into the North American railroad market.

“We’re excited about this new chapter in North America,” Martinus founder and CEO Treaven Martinus said in a Monday news release. The company will be known as Martinus Bottom Line. “The acquisition of Bottom Line simply made sense to us. It was an easy decision to bring them into the Martinus family, as they have the skills and knowledge that align with who we are and what we do.”

Martinus said it has the in-house capability for full turnkey project development for railroad infrastructure.

“Martinus North America is extremely optimistic about what we can achieve with the newly acquired Martinus Bottom Line team,” said Brett Urquhart, president of Martinus North America. “The diverse service offerings that the Martinus Bottom Line business unit provides will not only help grow our revenue in the North American market, but provide a platform to expand to major projects and other railway product supply. We are excited about what we can achieve, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in North America.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.





Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related links:

The post Australia-based infrastructure company acquires US railroad contractor appeared first on FreightWaves.