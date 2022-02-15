U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 - Australian BNPL Companies Continue Global Expansion Through Strategic Investments and Partnerships

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Australia is expected to grow by 72.1% on annual basis to reach US$ 13516.0 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Australia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.7% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 7854.4 million in 2021 to reach US$ 114141.5 million by 2028.

Over the last few quarters, the buy now pay later (BNPL) payment method has been at the forefront of the digital payment revolution globally. In Australia, the sector has continued to record robust growth in the last four to six quarters, and the trend is expected to continue in the short-term perspective. While the growth of the payment method has been supported by the growing adoption of online shopping during the global pandemic, BNPL firms are now betting big on the adoption of payment methods for in-store shopping.

Moreover, as the competition continues to grow in Australia, the publisher expects more firms to expand their footprint in the international market to maintain sustainable growth over a longer period of time. Over the next few quarters, the publisher anticipates several mergers and acquisitions activities in the Australian BNPL industry, as these firms are looking to offer their customers value-added services.

Leading payment companies are expanding their reach in the Australian BNPL sector

The Australian BNPL industry is one of the most competitive markets with the presence of more than 20 BNPL players, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia. The entry of leading global payment companies is expected to further intensify the competition in the already competitive BNPL space.

  • In October 2021, Visa announced that the firm had expanded its BNPL offering, Visa Installments, to Australia. As part of its launch in the Australian BNPL sector, Visa has entered into a strategic alliance with ANZ and Quest Payment Systems. Under the strategic collaboration, consumers having ANZ credit cards will be able to access Visa Installments while making purchases in-store or online, without the need to take any extra steps.

Australian BNPL companies continue global expansion through strategic investments and partnerships

The global BNPL market is expected to grow significantly over the next four to eight quarters. To capitalize on this growing global market opportunity, Australia-based BNPL players are expanding their footprint internationally.

  • In September 2021, Zip announced that the firm is investing US$50 million to acquire a minority stake in the India-based BNPL platform, ZestMoney. This strategic investment in ZestMoney is part of its plans to tap into new growth markets. India has a large young consumer base who are gravitating increasingly towards cashless payment solutions. Consequently, there is significant growth potential in the e-commerce and BNPL space.

  • In December 2021, Latitude announced that the firm is looking to enter into a strategic partnership with Harvey Norman in Singapore, one of the leading retailers, to spearhead its launch in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian BNPL market. The Australia-based BNPL platform is looking to differentiate itself in Asia by expanding its services for bigger ticket BNPL in 2022.

BNPL platforms are launching innovative features to offer value-added services in Australia

As the competition in the BNPL space continues to intensify and grow in the country, firms are launching innovative features for their users to expand their value proposition.

  • In November 2021, Afterpay Australia announced the launch of its new money and lifestyle app, Money by Afterpay, which is expected to provide over 3.6 million Afterpay users access to a brand-new money experience.

  • The new approach to money brought innovated by Afterpay is expected to better resonate with Gen Z and millennials. Moreover, the new app will provide consumers with a host of different features that will allow them to look at their savings and spending all in one app.

The publisher expects other BNPL platforms to also innovate with their feature offering over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently boost the popularity of BNPL products among consumers in Australia.

Scope

Australia BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Afterpay

  • Zippay

  • OpenPay

  • Payright

  • humm

  • Laybuy

  • Splitit

  • Sezzle

  • Klarna

  • Paypal

  • LimePay

  • Brighte

  • Art Money

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

Australia Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Australia Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iov3o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-buy-now-pay-later-market-and-investment-opportunities-report-2022-2028---australian-bnpl-companies-continue-global-expansion-through-strategic-investments-and-partnerships-301482390.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

