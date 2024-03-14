Australia’s Canola Crop Seen Boosted by Deluge in Western State

(Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains in Western Australia, the country’s top grain producing state, should allow farmers to plant more canola, although the increase could come at the expense of crops like barley and wheat.

At the beginning of March, the Grains Industry of Western Australia had expected canola plantings to fall as much as 25% from last year. But the recent deluge is now expected to cap the drop at 12% as farmers make the most of the wet conditions to plant weeks earlier than usual, which will help raise yields.

“By having some moisture, it means they’ve got options,” said Michael Lammond, who writes the GIWA’s crop reports. “Now they can plant canola with the confidence that they’ll get a reasonable yield.”

Australia is the world’s second-largest exporter of canola, or rapeseed. Its oil is widely used in cooking, from salad dressings to deep-frying.

The area planted with lupins, which yield beans, is also expected to increase, while barley and wheat may see marginal reductions as farmers opt for canola instead, said Lammond.

Livestock farmers could also benefit as the rains revitalize pastures, said John Hassell, chief executive officer of industry group WAFarmers.

“A lot of stations have been very dry for a very long time.” he said. “The rainfall is absolutely crucial for pasture growth so we can get fat cattle and fat sheep.”

More rains could be on the way as a tropical low builds off the state’s northern coast. It’s expected to develop into a cyclone on Saturday and may have an impact on coastal areas.

