Australia Caps Gas and Coal Prices to Ease Power Bill Pain

Ben Westcott and James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia will impose a cap on domestic energy prices and provide as much as A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) in energy bill relief to ease cost of living pressures caused by soaring global commodity prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Domestic natural gas prices will be capped at A$12 a gigajoule and thermal coal prices will be limited to A$125 a ton for 12 months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday, following a meeting with state government leaders. The government will provide bill relief to households, which will be administered through local authorities.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” Albanese said, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a key cause of rocketing commodity prices. The government will compensate energy producers if their cost of production exceeds the caps, though the measures would vary from state to state, he said.

Supply of natural gas would be guaranteed under an agreement the government signed with liquefied natural gas plants that include Shell Plc, ConocoPhillips and Santos Ltd. as partners in September, the prime minister said. Exports of liquefied natural gas from Australia — one of the world’s leading suppliers — won’t be impacted, he said.

“One of the things that we were very careful of doing was to not interfere with any of the existing export systems that are in place,” Albanese said. “With regard to existing — be it gas or coal contracts overseas — this will have no impact on it.” Gas consumers including Japan had previously raised concerns over the prospect of disruptions to supply.

The center-left Labor government’s budget in October revealed electricity prices are expected to increase at least 50% by June 2024, and gas prices are forecast to rise more than 40% over the same period.

“A gas price cap will force prices higher for households and businesses because it will kill investment confidence and reduce future supply,” Samantha McCulloch, chief executive officer of the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association, an industry group that counts Chevron Corp. and BP Plc among its members.

Albanese’s announcement follows weeks of negotiations over what type of intervention to take. The leader and Treasurer Jim Chalmers have been reluctant to impose windfall taxes similar to those announced by the UK and other European nations, even as Australia’s LNG producers are posting unprecedented profits after international prices surged.

Western Australia, which houses half of the nation’s 10 multibillion-dollar export facilities, has escaped the knock-on effects of surging international prices because of the state’s gas reservation policy. Officials have urged other regions to adopt a system similar, under which exporters must make 15% of their production available locally.

(Updates to add industry group comment in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

    Hydrogen could be the key to unlocking sustainable energy for the world, as well as helping the decarbonization effort. But are we willing to spend the amount of money it will take to make hydrogen a plausible solution?

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will raise interest rates twice more in its struggle with unprecedented inflation, including a smaller half-point hike next week, economists predict.

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. Speaking to investors in New York on Thursday, HCL Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar said he expects revenue growth for the year ended March 31, 2023 to be at the lower end of the company's current forecast of 13.5%-14.5%. "Some of the macros like furloughs, some drop in discretionary spend in tech, telecom and a few other verticals are a little bit more than we expected at the beginning of the quarter," Vijayakumar said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiamen International Bank Co., set up almost four decades ago with both local and foreign investors, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is planning a special committee meeting next week to discuss the buyout offer led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

    Soft demand and weak economic activity remain a drag on China as the world's second-biggest economy slowly but surely shakes off its COVID restrictions. An index of Chinese gambling stocks is up more than 60% in two weeks, all while the spectre of an economic slowdown looms large. Meanwhile, Keystone pipeline in the United States was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

    The proceedings, initiated by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission in July 2020, alleged Google did not explicitly take consent from users about a change made in 2016 that combined personal information in Google accounts with activity on non-Google sites that use its technology to display advertisements. The Federal Court, however, found that the notification which allowed users to accept policy changes was not misleading since Google "only implemented the steps with their (users') informed consent", the regulator said.

    Oil futures decline on Thursday, down a for a fifth session in a row to mark another settlement at their lowest in nearly a year.

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is considering selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Both Temasek and CK Hutchison, the conglomerate of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, declined to comment. PSA is in the early stages of evaluating an exit from CK Hutchison's ports business and some potential bidders have been tapped, said the sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

    "When there are macroeconomic risks, it is generally wise to avoid using margin loans on any company, as stocks may move in ways that are decoupled from their long-term potential," Musk tweeted late on Thursday, without naming any companies. The view comes as Musk's bankers consider providing him with new margin loans, backed by Tesla's stock, to replace some of the high-interest debt on his Twitter deal, as per a Bloomberg News report. Musk closed the Twitter acquisition with $13 billion in loans from banks and a $33.5 billion equity commitment.

    Ukraine's foreign minister defended Kyiv's right to strike targets on Russian soil and vowed that Ukraine would never accept a peace settlement that leaves occupied lands, including Crimea, under Moscow's control.

    Winners include "Top Gun: Maverick" for best film and Steven Spielberg for best director.

    Instem (LON:INS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.1% over the last month...

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can...

    Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:LEI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from...

    Novonix Limited ( ASX:NVX ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 24% over the month. But that doesn't...

    The two largest U.S. oil companies - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp - disclosed plans to increase outlays on energy projects next year amid high oil demand and prices. While spending more, it will be less than half the combined $84 billion they spent in 2013, when oil prices often traded above $100 per barrel as it has this year. The focus on shareholder returns have led to pressure from the White House.

    If you want to know who really controls ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

