Australia Car Rack Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Breakdown by Roof Rack, Roof Box, Bike Car Rack, Ski Rack, & Watersport Carrier
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Car Rack Market By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Material, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australia car rack market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027
The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for recreational activities and continuous advancements in the car rack manufacturing process. Besides, rapidly expanding automotive industry on account of rising personal disposable income is expected to fuel the market growth.
The development and sale of passenger cars are driven by shifting customer preferences and a rise in the number of people who own private vehicles. The year 2020 witnessed a total of 676,804 cars sold. The need for contemporary car racks is anticipated to expand as more advanced vehicles with better fuel economy, seating capacity, and driving capabilities hit the market.
Australia is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the world, including the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Fraser Island, and Sydney Harbor Bridge. Australia is more frequently visited by tourists that appreciate adventurous travel. Tourists need a lot of equipment, clothing, and props to participate in adventurous activities along the shore, in cities, or in red-eared deserts.
These outdoor activities need for additional boot room, which a vehicle rack can provide effectively. Car racks offer a secure place to store sporting goods and have racks specifically made for bicycles, ski boards, and water sports gear.
The SUV/MPV vehicles segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period on account of high installation of car racks in SUVs for smoother driving experience.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Australia car rack market from 2017 to 2021.
To estimate and forecast the market size of Australia car rack market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
To classify and forecast the Australia car rack market based on vehicle type, type, material, region, and company.
To identify the dominant region or segment in the Australia car rack market.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Australia car rack market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australia car rack market.
To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Australia car rack market.
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Australia car rack market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia car rack market.
ACPS Automotive GmbH
Allen Sports USA
Roof Carrier Systems
Roof Racks Galore (RRGQ) Pty Ltd
Cequent Group (Rola)
Thule Group
Yakima Australia Pty Ltd.
Clarus Corporation
Mont Blanc Group AB
Shingleback Off Road
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Australia Car Rack Market, By Vehicle Type:
Hatchback
Sedan
SUV/MPV
Australia Car Rack Market, By Type:
Roof Rack
Roof Box
Bike Car Rack
Ski Rack
Watersport Carrier
Australia Car Rack Market, By Material:
Aluminum Alloy
Composite Plastic
Stainless Steel
Others
Australia Car Rack Market, By Region:
New South Wales
Victoria
Queensland
Western Australia
South Australia
Tasmania
Australian Capital Territory
Northern Territory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umnod3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-car-rack-market-analysis--forecasts-2017-2021--2022-2027-breakdown-by-roof-rack-roof-box-bike-car-rack-ski-rack--watersport-carrier-301662313.html
SOURCE Research and Markets