Australia Construction Equipment Market Reach 15,221 Units by 2027. Over the Next 10 Years $15.2 Billion Investment by Austrialian Government – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

In 2020, the mining industry accounted for 41.1% of the equipment share, followed by the construction industry with a market share of 26.5%.

Chicago, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Australia construction equipment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during 2021−2027.

Scope of the Australia Construction Equipment Market

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size (Revenue)

$567.3 Million (2027)

Market Size (Unit Shipment)

15,221 units (2027)

CAGR (Volume)

3.34% (2021-2027)

Historic Year

2018-2019

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2027

Excavator Type

Earth Moving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, and Material Handling Equipment

Application

Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others

Key Vendors

Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Kubota, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, SANY, Hitachi, John Deere & Company

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • The Australian construction equipment market is estimated to reach revenues of USD 567.3 million by 2027.

  • The Australian government announced to invest USD 110 billion in land transport infrastructure over the next ten years. A total of USD 1 billion will be provided to extend the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The Australian government will invest USD 401 million in Northern Territory infrastructure projects and USD 186.2 million in Australian Capital Territory infrastructure projects. These infrastructure programs in Australia are likely to upsurge the construction equipment market.

  • Australia government has invested USD 160 million in the National Water Grid Connections pathway out of the USD 3.5 billion National Water Grid Fund to overcome the water scarcity crisis. The government has also invested USD 75.7 million in construction of new water infrastructure. Earthmoving construction equipment such as excavators, backhoes, and loaders, etc. are widely used for river dredging, heavy lifting, and pipe installation.

  • Australia had a positive trade surplus of USD 6,785 million in December 2020. In the same year, sectors such as mining and quarrying (35.1%), real-estate activities (11.7%), and Financial and insurance activities (11.0%), accounted for the total of 57.8% of the overall FDI investments.

  • In 2020, the construction equipment used in Australia’s mining sector accounted for the largest market share of 41.1%. The construction equipment used in mining sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% by 2027.

  • Construction equipment, such as motor graders, wheel loaders, large dozers, etc. are used extensively in the mining sector. In 2021, Australia has 73% of the world’s share for Tantalum that is used to manufacture chemical process equipment, nuclear reactors, aircraft and missile components. Australia government invested USD 1 billion in the local missile production. This is going to support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc. are going to be used in the manufacturing.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Volume (Unit Sales) | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and application

  • Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 5 other vendors, and 6 distributor profiles

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/australia-construction-equipment-market

Australia Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

  • The demand for earthmoving equipment in Australia is increasing rapidly due to several infrastructure projects such as Melbourne Intermodal Terminal (USD 2 billion) introduced by the Australian government because of their excavation features and large weight carrying capacity.

  • Increased investments in both building and civil engineering projects such as New South Wales M12 Motorway (USD 229.4 million) are driving the demand for excavators in Australia. Excavators are the ideal machinery for construction projects because of their bulky structure and exceptional performance in digging, lifting large objects, landscaping, and demolition.

  • There is an increase in infrastructure projects in Australia to improve regional connectivity. For instance, the Australian government invested over USD 258 million to build new dams and irrigation projects. This is expected to boost the demand for construction equipment.

Australia Construction Equipment Market by Moving Equipment

  • Earth Moving Equipment

    • Excavator

    • Backhoe Loader

    • Motor Grader

    • Other Earth Moving Equipment

  • Road Construction Equipment

    • Asphalt Paver

    • Road Roller

  • Material Handling Equipment

    • Crane

    • Forklift and Telescopic Handler

    • Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)

Australia Construction Equipment Market by Application

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Others

Australia Construction Equipment Market – Dynamics
The demand for construction equipment in the mining sector in Australia expects to grow consistently during the forecast period due to the high demand for primary mineral commodities such as coal, iron ore, etc. In 2019, Australia exported USD 51.5 billion of Coal Briquettes, becoming the largest exporter of Coal Briquettes in the world. Australia has 73% of the world’s share for Tantalum that is used to manufacture chemical process equipment, nuclear reactors, aircraft, and missile components. To boost defense, the Australia government invested USD 1 billion in the local missile production. This is going to support the mining industry in Australia as minerals such as iron ore, tantalum, etc. are going to be used in the manufacturing. This is likely to spur demand for construction equipment such as motor graders, wheel loaders, large dozers, etc.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

  • Water infrastructure projects expect to spur the demand for earthmoving construction equipment in Australia.

  • Increase in investments by the Australian government in public infrastructure are likely to drive the construction equipment market.

  • Construction equipment fueled with green hydrogen likely to replace electric construction equipment.

  • Use of remote-controlled ultra-large excavators to grow in the Australian mining sector.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/australia-construction-equipment-market

Potential Target Audience for this Research

  • Top-level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

  • Potential new entrants to the market

  • Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

  • Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

  • Corporate and governments bodies

Why Should You Buy This Research?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

  • Volume (Unit sales)

    • Type

    • Application

  • Value (USD)

    • Type

    • Application

  • Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Australian countries major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share.

  • Examples of the latest technologies.

  • Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

  • Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

  • Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Australian construction equipment market share

  • Complete supply chain analysis

  • Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

Major Vendors

  • Caterpillar

  • Liebherr

  • Komatsu

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

  • Kubota

  • Volvo Construction Equipment

  • JCB

  • SANY

  • Hitachi

  • John Deere & Company

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Yanmar

  • Aerial Access

  • Dingo Australia

  • Kanga Loaders

  • Modular Cranes

Distributor Profiles

  • Construction Equipment Australia (CEA)

  • Semco Equipment Sales

  • Australian Construction Equipment Sales (ACES)

  • Tutt Bryant

  • Capital Construction Equipment

  • BPF Equipment

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


