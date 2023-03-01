U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.00
    -16.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,586.00
    -96.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,001.75
    -70.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.90
    -6.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.57
    -0.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.94
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3740
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,138.40
    -305.75 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.12
    -7.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,876.28
    -58.83 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,378.91
    -66.65 (-0.24%)
     

Australia economy slows in Q4 as headwinds mount

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Office workers cross a street in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's economy grew at the weakest pace in a year last quarter as strength in trade was offset by rising interest rates and high inflation, and all the signs are a further slowdown lies ahead.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.5% in the December quarter, down from 0.7% in the previous quarter and under forecasts of 0.8%.

Annual growth was still solid at 2.7%, while the report contained plenty of evidence of cost and price pressures that underline the case for yet further increases in interest rates in the struggle against inflation.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories