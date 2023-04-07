Australia Embedded Finance Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by 35.1% to Reach $17.748 Billion to 2029 - An Increasingly Competitive Market as More Players Look to Capitalise on the Burgeoning Market

Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in the Australia is expected to grow by 46.4% on annual basis to reach US$4,277.0 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 35.1% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$4,277.0 million in 2023 to reach US$17,748.8 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors. This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Australia.



The Australian payments ecosystem has been growing at a steady pace over the last few years. The innovation led by the buy now pay later sector along with the growing adoption of digital payments among consumers during the global pandemic period has driven the growth of the embedded finance industry in Australia. The trend is projected to further continue in the Australian market, as global players and domestic firms continue to invest in the space.



The growth of the sector will be assisted by the increasing prominence of embedded insurance solutions among Australians. With new players entering the market, firms are also raising a funding round to compete and expand their reach among consumers in the country. Overall, the embedded finance industry is expected to record strong growth over the next three to four years in Australia.



Embedded finance firms are raising capital rounds to further accelerate their growth in Australia



The demand for embedded finance solutions has grown significantly among customers as well as businesses, in Australia and overseas. To cater to the growing demand and accelerate their growth, firms are raising funding rounds in the country.

In September 2022, Shaype, an Australian embedded finance platform, announced that the firm raised an additional A$33 million in a Series C round. The firm is planning to use the capital to further accelerate its growth in the domestic market, while also expanding its geographical footprint from the short to medium-term perspective. In 2022, the firm expanded its embedded financial services for a range of businesses across sectors, including HR, financial services, proptech, and government entities.

The publisher expects more such embedded finance platforms to raise capital from global private equity and venture capital firms to accelerate their growth and international expansion over the next three to four years.



The embedded insurance space is becoming increasingly competitive as more players enter the market



Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the embedded insurance space has recorded strong growth in Australia. Leading the growth in the sector, Cover Genius has changed the way consumers buy insurance policies in the country. As a result of the growing market, more and more firms are entering the space.

In December 2022, Butter, an Australia-based embedded insurance provider, announced that the firm raised a seed funding round as it plans to enter the market. The firm raised US$1.3 million to launch embedded insurance policies for possessions like smartphones, laptops, earphones, and watches, among others. Along with Australia, the firm is also planning to expand its product offering in New Zealand and other Asian markets from the short to medium-term perspective.

With Gen Z as its major target market, the entry of Butter in the Australian embedded insurance space is projected to further drive the competitive landscape over the next three to four years. This will also support innovation and market growth in the country.



Australian BNPL providers are targeting growth in the travel and tourism space amid pent-up travel demand



The pandemic outbreak resulted in a two-year-long slump in the travel and tourism sector. However, with international borders reopening for tourism, buy now pay later providers are targeting growth in the sector, and are, therefore, entering into a strategic collaboration with travel-focused firms.

In November 2022, Zip, the leading BNPL provider, announced a strategic alliance with JetStar, an airline operator. The partnership focuses on offering travelers a flexible payment option during the checkout process. Similar to Zip, Afterpay, another Australian BNPL firm now acquired by Square, also entered into a partnership with Expedia in the United States.

As travel activities continue to grow and travelers look for flexible payment solutions at the checkout, the author expects more such collaborations in the growing embedded finance space in Australia from the short to medium-term perspective. This will keep assisting the overall industry growth over the next three to four years in Australia.



Scope of the Report

Australia Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Australia Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Australia Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Australia Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Australia Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Australia Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

