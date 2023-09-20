Australia Ends Fight to Eradicate Bee Killer After Rapid Spread

(Bloomberg) -- Australia has given up the fight to eradicate a deadly parasite that’s ravaged bee populations across the world after the pest spread rapidly across New South Wales, the nation’s largest honey-producing region.

The potential to eradicate the varroa destructor is no longer possible and industry and government partners will switch to a management approach to minimize the impact of the pest, the NSW government said in a statement following a Tuesday meeting of the National Management Group.

The parasitic mite, which attaches itself to a bee and feeds on them, has made deeper inroads into Australia over the past year, threatening horticulture and honey industries. NSW was leading the national response to the outbreak, spending over A$100 million ($65 million) to try and eradicate the pest.

The National Management Group, the decision-making body for exotic plant pest and animal disease eradication programs, considered a number of factors for why elimination had not been successful. That includes the illegal movement of bees and indications that the outbreak is more widespread than first thought.

The group will meet again in the coming weeks to consider further technical advice from the Consultative Committee on Emergency Plant Pests on options for the ongoing management of varroa, according to a statement from Australia’s Agriculture Department.

