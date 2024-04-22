Musk Draws Australia’s Wrath Over Sydney Attack Images on X

Ben Westcott
3 min read
4

(Bloomberg) -- Australia is gearing up for a showdown with Elon Musk and US social media giants over allegations they failed to move fast enough to police graphic content and misinformation during two violent attacks in Sydney over the past 10 days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Five government ministers over the past 24 hours have flagged a potential move to bring in tougher laws including a mandatory code of conduct for social media companies that operate in Australia. Musk is the owner of X, formerly Twitter, and has pushed back.

Calls for a crackdown on social media companies have grown following two knife attacks in Sydney, including a terrorist attack in an Assyrian Orthodox church on April 15 and a mass stabbing in a mall, which left six people dead on April 13.

As both incidents unfolded, graphic content from the stabbings was posted extensively on social media platforms, while misinformation spread quickly about the identity, motives and ethnicities of the attackers.

Australia has an eSafety commissioner with powers to order the removal of material from social networks, however in a public statement a spokesperson for X said that the commissioner “does not have the authority to dictate what content X’s users can see globally.” The company said it would “robustly challenge” the orders in court.

In a post to X on Friday night, Musk referred to the commissioner as “the Australian censorship commissar.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was “extraordinary” that X had resisted the government’s requests about the Sydney attacks.

“Overwhelmingly, Australians want misinformation and disinformation to stop. This isn’t about freedom of expression, this is about the dangerous implications that can occur when things that are simply not true” are spread, he said at a press conference on Monday.

It’s not the first time Musk has clashed with national authorities. Earlier this month, lawyers representing X told Brazil’s Supreme Court that the company would comply with all its orders, a week after the billionaire said he would defy its judges and lift restrictions imposed on some accounts.

Read more: Musk’s X Retreats, Pledging to Comply With Brazil Court Orders

Australia’s Emergency Service Minister Murray Watt said the public has “had a gutful of these narcissistic billionaires who think they are above the law.”

Meta Platforms Inc., led by Mark Zuckerberg, operates a much larger online ecosystem, spanning WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and the Twitter-like Threads, however it has not adopted the same combative stance as X.

“They have a social responsibility to do the right thing by their consumers. They’re not doing it. They do think they are above the law. They’re thumbing their nose at the laws that we have in place. And I think it’s entirely fair that we go after them,” Watt said in an interview on Sky News on Sunday.

In addition to tougher measures targeting inappropriate content, Australia has been considering introducing new legislation to crack down on misinformation, particularly around national elections. In the wake of the two April attacks, opposition leader Peter Dutton said he would consider backing new laws introduced by the government.

(Updates with comments from Australia’s prime minister.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Apparel retailer Express files for US bankruptcy protection, to close over 100 stores

    The retailer whose portfolio includes brands such as Express, Bonobos and UpWest Express, listed assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing with the bankruptcy court in Delaware. As part of the bankruptcy process, the company will close approximately 95 Express retail stores and all of its UpWest stores, starting Tuesday, it said, without specifying the locations. The company operates about 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico and around 12 UpWest retail stores, according to its website.

  • An AI Star Seeks to Bring Self-Driving Cars to Japan by 2030

    (Bloomberg) -- Issei Yamamoto became one of Japan’s best-known developers of artificial intelligence when his algorithm defeated the top-ranked player of Japanese chess. Now, he’s pursuing an even more challenging task of human emulation: achieving a fully self-driving automotive system.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends We

  • China's state planner warns intensified EV price war on oversupply

    China's state planner expects an intensified price war among automakers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids this year because of overhanging supply, among other issues, the government body said in a statement on Monday. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) expected more than 110 new energy vehicle models among a total of 150 new cars launched this year, intensifying competition. NDRC also estimated the market demand for new energy vehicles, including EVs and plug-in hybrids, to grow 2.1 million units this year, but BYD , Aito and Li Auto, the three top NEV brands, had planned increase deliveries by 2.3 million units for 2024, signaling oversupply.

  • Record Yen Shorts Increase Chances of Sharp, Painful Snapback

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen is facing growing risks it will rebound against the dollar because trader positions betting it will weaken have become stretched, reaching record levels.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernank

  • Analysis-'Overdue' pullback in US stocks to test dip-buyers' resolve

    The first sharp pullback for U.S. stocks in half a year is leaving investors wondering whether to buy the dip or hold out for more declines. Following several turbulent weeks, the S&P 500 is down more than 5% from its March 28 closing high, its biggest retreat since October. Many market participants believe the factors that drove the S&P 500 to a 10% gain in the first quarter - including resilient economic growth and excitement over artificial intelligence - remain in place and will support stocks over the long term.

  • Will airline ticket prices go back up this summer? What experts say.

    Travelers have been feeling the brunt of increased travel expenses, but the extra costs may not be coming from where they think.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Gates Has 81% of His $46 Billion Portfolio in Just 4 Stocks

    While Gates has stakes in more than two dozen companies, just four make up the vast majority of his holdings.

  • Macquarie's banking unit to stop new car loans to focus on mortgage growth

    "This decision will enable us to further prioritise the growth of our home loan and deposit offerings," Ben Perham, Macquarie's head of personal banking, said in a statement. Macquarie's Banking and Financial Services Group, which contributed 15.5% to the infrastructure investor's fiscal 2023 net operating income of A$19.12 billion ($12.33 billion), said the change will not impact existing customers.

  • HK Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, BI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing

  • Will Congress Try Passing Cannabis and Crypto Legislation by May 10?

    Senators have discussed additions to FAA legislation that would regulate stablecoins and allow state-licensed cannabis operations to use the federal banking system.