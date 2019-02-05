Australia Keeps Rates on Hold Despite Pressure from Property Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank stared down calls to shift to an easing bias in response to a slumping property market, maintaining that the current record-low interest rate is sufficient to drive down unemployment.

While Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate at 1.5 percent at the first board meeting of the year, he acknowledged that “the main domestic uncertainty remains around the outlook for household spending and the effect of falling housing prices in some cities.”

He forecast the economy would expand around 3 percent this year and “a little less” in 2020, slightly slower than predicted in November. The RBA also trimmed this year’s core inflation outlook to 2 percent from 2.25 percent. It will release updated forecasts Friday.

Lowe has resisted resuming rate cuts after a 2-1/2 year hiatus, maintaining the cost of money is no hindrance to business investment and that strong hiring shows the economy’s underlying strength. Yet data since early December showed a sharp slowdown in household spending, suggesting a 12 percent drop in Sydney house prices and plunging building approvals are starting to take their toll on consumers.

“The housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne are going through a period of adjustment, after an earlier large run-up in prices,” the RBA chief said in his statement. “Conditions have weakened further in both markets and rent inflation remains low.”

Markets were relieved that Lowe hit many of the same notes as in the previous statement in December. The Australian dollar rose after the decision, buying 72.55 U.S. cents at 3:24 p.m in Sydney, compared with 72.09 before the report.

At an international level, weaker growth in China and Europe is cooling the global economy as the threat of a U.S.-Sino trade war further aggravates the outlook.

“Downside risks have increased,” Lowe said on Tuesday. “Trade tensions are affecting global trade and some investment decisions.”

The Federal Reserve meanwhile has shelved plans for further rate increases, which is unlikely to be welcomed by an RBA that’s been relying on Fed hikes to push down the currency. On top of that, higher funding costs have prompted banks to jack up their interest rates, despite the RBA staying on the sidelines.

But iron ore and coal prices remain strong, with the former trading at the highest in over a year, the budget is headed back to surplus for the first time in a decade and unemployment has fallen to 5 percent.

“The vacancy rate is high and there are reports of skills shortages in some areas,” Lowe said. “The stronger labor market has led to some pick-up in wages growth, which is a welcome development.”

In the key east-coast states of New South Wales and Victoria, the jobless rate is closer to 4 percent. But even there wage growth remains weak -- and inflation is nowhere to be seen. And although household debt edged down for the first time in four years, it remains near a record high.

The fear is that falling house prices will spook Australians out of spending and slash consumption. Data earlier today showed retail sales suffered the biggest drop in 12 months.

