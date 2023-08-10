Australia Labor Strikes Risk 10% of Global LNG in Threat of New Energy Shock

(Bloomberg) -- Potential strikes at three major liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia could disrupt about 10% of global exports of the fuel and deliver a new energy price shock across Asia and Europe.

Workers at Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd. facilities in Australia have voted to approve industrial action at the North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Gorgon operations, and some walkouts could begin as soon as next week under labor rules.

European natural gas jumped Wednesday by as much as 40% — a move not seen since the early weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year that upended global supply of the fuel. Benchmark futures also briefly topped €40 a megawatt-hour ($12.80 a million British thermal units) for the first time since June, though they are still down more than 80% from the unprecedented levels hit in August last year.

“The situation highlights the importance of Australian LNG for global energy security, with even the possibility of a disruption to Australian gas supply causing large price spikes as far away as Europe,” said Saul Kavonic, a Sydney-based energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG. “But in all likelihood an accommodation will be reached before it presents a material impact on global LNG supply.”

The spike in natural gas prices in Europe, which rarely receives LNG from Australia, highlights the region’s nervousness about supplies following last year’s crisis that saw flows drop from Russia, traditionally its biggest source of the heating and power plant fuel. Worries have persisted even with the continent’s gas storage levels currently at almost 90% and above the five-year average.

Strikes that disrupt exports from all of the Australian plants for two months — a similar duration as last year’s interruption at Shell Plc’s Prelude floating LNG production hub in Australia — could send prices to €50 for the rest of the northern hemisphere summer and as high as €97 in the winter, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst Samantha Dart.

“Where prices go from here will really depend on whether this strike action goes ahead, and if so, for how long,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “A prolonged strike would see Asian buyers looking further afield for LNG supply, potentially seeing these buyers competing more aggressively with Europe for supply.”

Shares in Australia’s biggest LNG producers rose Thursday, with Woodside advancing as much as 1.9% by 2:44 p.m. in Sydney while smaller counterpart Santos Ltd. jumped as much as 3.1%. Disruptions aren’t guaranteed to happen and talks between labor unions at company officials are ongoing.

Talks with Woodside were set to continue on Thursday, according to the Offshore Alliance, a union group representing the company’s workers.

“Positive progress is being made and the parties have reached an in-principle agreement on a number of issues that are key to the workforce,” Perth-based Woodside said. Chevron continues “to engage our employees and their representatives as we seek outcomes that are in the interests of both employees and the company,” the supplier said in a statement.

Any squeeze on exports from Australia would stoke competition for cargoes between Asia and Europe — which has become more reliant on seaborne LNG as it shuns Russia’s gas exports. When coupled with rising winter consumption, that scenario could trigger price volatility in the final quarter of 2023, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Will Hares said in a Thursday note.

“With Russian gas flows at 15% capacity and unlikely to recover any time soon, Europe faces a structurally tighter supply outlook amid limited LNG and piped-import upside through 2025-26,” Hares said.

--With assistance from Ruth Liao and Yongchang Chin.

