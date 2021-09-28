U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.09
    -36.02 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,780.10
    -89.27 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,758.04
    -211.93 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.35
    +0.90 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.80
    -13.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.21 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    +0.0550 (+3.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0164 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5510
    +0.5730 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,385.45
    -1,028.91 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.88
    -6.27 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.94
    +0.54 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Australia latest to eye laws to curb Google's adtech dominance

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read

Australia’s competition watchdog is the latest to push for legal powers to curb Google’s dominance in the adtech sector.

It has made the call as it published its final report on an inquiry examining competition concerns in the digital advertising sector. In the report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) concludes that new regulatory solutions are needed to address Google’s dominance and competition to the adtech sector -- "for the benefit of businesses and consumers".

The tech giant's grip on first party data is a particular focus in the report, with the regulator floating the idea of special measures being needed to tackle Google's dominance -- such as data separation powers or data access requirements.

“We have identified systemic competition concerns relating to conduct over many years and multiple adtech services, including conduct that harms rivals. Investigation and enforcement proceedings under general competition laws are not well suited to deal with these sorts of broad concerns, and can take too long if anti-competitive harm is to be prevented,” said ACCC chair Rod Sims in a statement.

"We are concerned that the lack of competition has likely led to higher adtech fees. An inefficient adtech industry means higher costs for both publishers and advertisers, which is likely to reduce the quality or quantity of online content and ultimately results in consumers paying more for advertised goods," he added.

In a specific finding against Google, the ACCC found the tech giant has used its position to preference its own services (aka self-preferencing) and shield them from competition -- with the watchdog giving the example of how Google prevents rival adtech services from accessing ads on YouTube (which it said gives Google's adtech services an "important advantage").

More generally, it found Google has a dominant position in key parts of the adtech supply chain -- estimating that more than 90% of ad impressions traded via the adtech supply chain passed through at least one Google service last year.

Google's dominance is underpinned by multiple factors, per the ACCC's analysis -- including access to consumer and other data; access to exclusive inventory; and integration across its adtech services.

The report also highlights key acquisitions by Google -- including of DoubleClick in 2007, AdMob in 2009, and YouTube in 2006 -- which the regulator said had helped Google entrench its position in adtech.

Google’s Sundar Pichai grilled over ‘destroying anonymity on the internet’

The lack of transparency in the sector is another target, with the report highlighting opaque pricing and operation which it said compounds the complexity of the market, making it difficult for advertisers and publishers to understand how the supply chain is functioning and detect misconduct.

The UK's competition watchdog highlighted similar concerns in its own adtech sector report last year. And UK lawmakers are now working on a digitally focused reform of domestic competition law.

As well as calling for new legal powers to curb Google's dominance in the advertising sector, the ACCC recommends that the industry establishes standards -- such as requiring providers to publish average fees and take rates to enable their customers to easily compare fees across different providers and services.

It also recommends an industry standard to enable "full and independent verification of the services advertisers use in the supply chain". And it flags Google's refusal to participate in the publisher-led 'header bidding' push -- an industry initiative, developed around 2014/15, which tried to boost competition for publishers’ inventory but was stymied by lack of support from Google -- highlighting that Google previously allowed its services to have a ‘last look’ opportunity to outbid rivals, in another critical observation.

“Google has used its vertically integrated position to operate its adtech services in a way that has, over time, led to a less competitive adtech industry. This conduct has helped Google to establish and entrench its dominant position in the ad tech supply chain,” said Sims.

“Google’s activities across the supply chain also mean that, in a single transaction, Google can act on behalf of both the advertiser (the buyer) and the publisher (the seller) and operate the ad exchange connecting these two parties. As the interests of these parties do not align, this creates conflicts of interest for Google which can harm both advertisers and publishers.”

Perhaps the really striking point here is that none of the ACCC's findings feel especially new. Rather these are problems that regulators and lawmakers all over the world have been fixing on -- and considering how best to fix.

The Australian watchdog's report follows a major penalty levied again Mountain View in France this summer, for instance, in a case also relating to self-preferencing in the adtech sector.

France's competition authority also extracted a number of commitments from Google on interoperability in the adtech market.

The ACCC is recommending that the government Down Under creates rules to manage conflicts of interest; prevent anti-competitive self-preferencing; and ensure rival ad tech providers “can compete on their merits” -- also echoing many of the concerns European Union legislators have similarly identified in a set of proposed ex ante rules aimed at tech giants like Google (aka, so-called "gatekeeper" platforms).

And, as mentioned above, the UK is also planning to update competition rules to give regulators bespoke powers to tackle platform giants. While -- in Germany -- legislators have already updated competition rules to target digital giants, passing an update to the law at the start of this year which gives antitrust regulator powers to intervene again Internet giants by, for example, banning self-preferencing.

The ACCC notes that it’s considering specific allegations against Google under existing competition laws. But the report emphasizes that new regulatory mechanism are essential to tackle its dominance.

“We have identified systemic competition concerns relating to conduct over many years and multiple ad tech services, including conduct that harms rivals. Investigation and enforcement proceedings under general competition laws are not well suited to deal with these sorts of broad concerns, and can take too long if anti-competitive harm is to be prevented,” said Sims.

Simultaneously, Australia is also considering broader regulations for the digital sector -- with a report on that due in a year’s time.

The ACCC said that report should also consider how to implement sector-specific rules for adtech -- and whether they need to form part of a broader regulatory scheme to address "common competition and consumer concerns" the watchdog said it has identified in digital platform markets.

“Many of the concerns we identified in the adtech supply chain are similar to concerns in other digital platform markets, such as online search, social media and app marketplaces," added Sims. "These markets are also dominated by one or two key providers, which benefit from vertical integration, leading to significant competition concerns. In many cases these are compounded by a lack of transparency."

Consultation on that piece of work will kick off in the first quarter of 2022 -- with the ACCC saying it will "take into account" overseas legislative proposals to deal with these issues.

The EU presented its plan for grappling with Big Tech in the Digital Markets Act proposal at the end of last year, along with a broader set of rules for digital platforms (the Digital Services Act) that aims to dial up accountability more generally across Internet services, targeting areas like illegal content or the sale of dangerous goods online.

While in Germany -- which is pushing ahead of any pan-EU measures -- the FCO has opened a raft of procedures against tech giants (including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google), looking at whether their market power is significant enough for their businesses to fall under scope of its new law. So the competition authority there could soon step in to curb market abuses.

Asia has also been taking an increasingly active stance against regulating tech giants. Earlier this month, for example, South Korea fined Google $177M for market abuse related to how it operates its smartphone operating system, Android. While, in China, the regime is turning its guns on all big tech -- even homegrown companies.

And even on home turf, US tech giants -- including Google and Facebook -- are facing regulatory challenges on a number of fronts, including over how they operate app stores, and on issues like self-preferencing and predatory market consolidation.

The tl;dr is there is now a global consensus that big tech must be cut down to size. The only questions are over how that happens -- see, for example, Australia already pushing ahead with legislation for a news media bargaining code that targets Facebook and Google -- and how quickly digital markets can be rebooted.

Responding to the ACCC's report, a Google spokesperson offered this statement:

“Google’s digital advertising technology services are delivering benefits for businesses and consumers -- helping publishers fund their content, enabling small businesses to reach customers and grow, and protecting people online from bad ad practices.

Analysis by PwC Australia for Google Australia found that three quarters of Google’s adtech customers are Australian small and medium businesses -- and three in four businesses surveyed observed important benefits from using Google’s services including cost savings, time savings and business growth, compared to other services.

PwC also estimated that the existence and use of Google’s advertising technology directly supports more than 15,000 full-time equivalent jobs and contributes $2.45 billion to the Australian economy annually.

As one of the many advertising technology providers in Australia, we will continue to work collaboratively with industry and regulators to support a healthy ads ecosystem.”

From the US to China, Korea, India and Europe, antitrust action against tech is gaining serious momentum

Recommended Stories

  • Australia challenges Google's ad dominance, calls for data-use rules

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's antitrust watchdog called for powers to curb Google's use of internet data to sell targeted ads, joining other regulators in saying the firm dominates the market to the point of hurting publishers, advertisers and consumers. The comments, in a report published on Tuesday, puts Australia alongside Europe and Britain where regulators want to stop the Alphabet Inc unit trouncing rival advertisers by using the data it collects from people's online searches - including on maps and YouTube - to place marketing material. The U.S. justice department is meanwhile preparing an anti-monopoly lawsuit accusing Google of using its market muscle to hobble advertising rivals, according to media reports.

  • Naked Brand Stock Surges. Swimwear Retailer Looks for a Move Into Clean Tech.

    One of the companies that garnered attention in the meme stock trading hysteria is shooting to the moon again. Shares of Naked Brand a lingerie and swimwear retailer, have surged since Friday after its chief executive, Justin Davis-Rice, informed shareholders the company had found a “disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector.” Davis-Rice said Naked (ticker: NAKD) had been looking for an acquisition opportunity ever since the board voted to divest the brick-and-mortar operations of its Bendon brand in April, which provided the company with a $270 million windfall.

  • Elitch Gardens hiring roller coaster maintenance workers

    Elitch Gardens hiring roller coaster maintenance workers

  • Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

    (Reuters) -Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry's dramatic growth for years. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and set back President Joe Biden’s effort to decarbonize the nation’s power sector, a centerpiece of his plan to combat climate change. Among the issues clouding solar’s outlook is an attempt by U.S. authorities to block shipments of panels containing components potentially derived from forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

  • New eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano sends lava down Spanish streets

    More than 500 homes across the island of La Palma have been destroyed as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues erupting.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • Activision Blizzard, U.S. employment watchdog reach agreement in sexual harassment and discrimination case

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Monday they had reached an agreement to settle claims over sexual harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace. Under the agreement, Activision committed to create an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants, the owner of "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" franchises said in a statement. The EEOC, which been investigating allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at Activision for three years, found that the company failed to take corrective and preventive measures on sexual harassment complaints, according to a filing in the U.S. District Court of the Central District of California.

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Tech Distributor TD Synnex Posts Disappointing Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales

    Information technology products distributor TD Synnex delivered mixed fiscal third-quarter results for its legacy Synnex business on Tuesday.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for October 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.