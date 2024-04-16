Australia Lends $375m to Sydney-Listed Critical Mineral Firms

(Bloomberg) -- The Australian government will provide A$585 million ($375 million) in loans to two critical mineral developers as it seeks to build a domestic industry for the materials key to the green energy transition.

Australia’s Alpha HPA will receive a A$400 million loan to construct the country’s first high-purity alumina processing facility in the state of Queensland, financed via the government’s A$4 billion critical minerals facility.

At the same time, a A$185 million loan for Renascor Resources will be fast-tracked to help advance stage one of its Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia. The loan was previously approved in February 2022.

“The global race for new jobs and new opportunities is on. Our government wants Australia to be in it to win it,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “These two critical minerals projects will help secure good and secure jobs in manufacturing, and clean, reliable energy.”

Australia has been ramping up its critical minerals industry in recent years to capitalize on its vast domestic reserves of the materials which are used in the construction of batteries, solar panels and military equipment, among many other items.

Albanese recently announced he would be legislating an IRA-style Future Made in Australia Act to help the country build its green manufacturing and mining industries and compete with growing government subsidies in other major economies around the world.

