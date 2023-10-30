Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.00
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,006.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,395.50
    -21.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,650.90
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,003.80
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    +0.0300 (+0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    19.75
    -1.52 (-7.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2760
    +0.2360 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,511.59
    -50.73 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.60
    +6.01 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.39
    +36.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,696.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Australia LNG workers vote in support for Chevron deal

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Chevron's Wheatstone LNG facility

(Reuters) - An Australian union alliance's members voted in support to endorse deals on pay and conditions at Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia, the union said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the union called off strikes originally planned at the U.S. energy major's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects in Western Australia, which supply around 6% of the world's LNG.

The breakthrough followed days of talks mediated by Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, to try and revive an in-principle deal reached in September that ended weeks of strikes.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement