Australia Sells A$13 Billion of Bonds in Biggest Sale on Record

(Bloomberg) -- Australia sold a record A$13 billion ($8.3 billion) of bonds as policymakers raise funds to combat a coronavirus-driven economic slowdown.

The November 2024 debt was sold at a yield-to-maturity of 0.47%, and received A$25.8 billion of bids, the Australian Office of Financial Management said. The amount raised smashes the previous record of an A$11 billion sale in 2017.

“It looks like they want to get a really big start to the funding program, and the deal does look relatively cheap,” Chris Rands, portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management Ltd. in Sydney, said before the final sales result. “You wouldn’t get a deal like this under normal conditions.”

The government passed a record A$130 billion jobs-rescue plan this month, and the central bank has pledged to buy debt and control the yield of the three-year bond to bring down borrowing costs. Australia could sell more than A$250 billion of bonds in the coming 15 months to fund its virus-combating measures, according to estimates from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

