Australia Pauses Tightening Cycle, Sending Currency Lower

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank paused its almost yearlong tightening cycle on Tuesday, while making clear the board stands ready to resume raising borrowing costs should the economy require it.

The Reserve Bank kept the cash rate unchanged at 3.6%, meeting the expectations of almost two-thirds of 30 economists surveyed, including Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Deutsche Bank AG. The decision follows a deceleration in monthly inflation and signs of more subdued household spending, as well as efforts to account for policy lags.

“The board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement. “The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook, in an environment of considerable uncertainty.”

The currency declined to 67.64 US cents after the decision, while the yield on policy-sensitive three-year bonds extended a drop, falling as much as 11 basis points to 2.87%. In contrast, stocks erased losses to be up 0.1% after the pause.

The result reinforces the RBA’s status as an international outlier, adopting a more dovish approach than the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Those two heavyweights last month pushed ahead with policy tightening in the face of global financial market volatility triggered by bank collapses and bailouts.

“These problems are also expected to lead to tighter financial conditions, which would be an additional headwind for the global economy,” Lowe said. “Australian banking system is strong, well capitalised and highly liquid. It is well placed to provide the credit that the economy needs.”

Lowe will speak Wednesday at the National Press Club in an address titled “Monetary Policy, Demand and Supply.” He is likely to use the speech to expand on the central bank’s assessment of the economic outlook and its intentions.

“They still have a tightening bias, which I expected, because they want to keep sounding tough on inflation,” said Diana Mousina, deputy chief economist at AMP Capital Markets. “There’s still more pain to come as the full impact for those rate hikes work their way through the economy.”

The RBA has raised rates by 3.5 percentage points since last May, less than New Zealand’s 4.5 points — which is expected to rise by another quarter-point on Wednesday — and the US’s 4.75 points.

Australia’s smaller increase reflects Lowe’s efforts to both bring down inflation and keep some of the labor market gains made during the ultra-low rate period of the pandemic.

The governor has consistently highlighted the state of Australian household finances as a key uncertainty.

The rate increases and high inflation are “leading to a substantial slowing in household spending,” Lowe said. “While some households have substantial savings buffers, others are experiencing a painful squeeze on their finances.”

While Lowe has acknowledged the path to a soft landing is “narrow,” his determination to do so is part of the reason why economists expect Australia will avoid a recession.

Working in the governor’s favor is a housing market that is showing early signs of a recovery, raising the prospect of an orderly correction.

In addition, the past two monthly reports have shown inflation cooling, suggesting prices peaked in the fourth quarter as the RBA had expected. While the labor market remains tight, with unemployment hovering around a half-century low, job vacancies have passed their peak and immigration should begin to alleviate shortages.

Many economists, including CBA’s Gareth Aird, altered their rate call to a pause after inflation slowed to 6.8% in February from 7.4% in January.

That still outpaced readings in the US and Canada and sticky inflation is among reasons Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast a terminal cash rate of 4.1%, implying another two quarter-point hikes.

“Wages growth is still consistent with the inflation target, provided that productivity growth picks up,” Lowe said. “The board remains alert to the risk of a prices-wages spiral.”

Money market pricing is relatively benign, implying the RBA’s tightening cycle is concluded. That compares with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s own forecasts that its rate will hit 5.5% this year. The RBNZ is likely to hike by a quarter-point to 5% on Wednesday.

Fed rate forecasts show a median estimate of about 5.1% at the end of 2023, close to its current 5% upper bound. The RBA doesn’t provide a forecast for the future path of rates.

“In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market,” Lowe said in his statement.

