Australia’s PM Albanese Plans Cost-of-Living Blitz to Reverse Poll Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called ruling-party lawmakers to Canberra for an unscheduled meeting on cost-of-living pressures, as part of a renewed drive to combat inflation that the government hopes will reverse its slide in opinion polls.

Center-left Labor party members will discuss potential solutions to voter concerns about persistent price increases at a meeting on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the planned 2024 opening of Parliament in early February.

Then on Thursday, Albanese will address the National Press Club, where he is expected to make policy announcements to help ease cost-of-living pressures.

“If we can find ways to put extra dollars in people’s pockets, particularly those lower middle income earners who are doing it tough, then we’re prepared to do so,” Albanese said in an interview with Sky News on Monday.

Among options being considered are an extension of household energy bill rebates and a potential mandatory code of conduct to ensure supermarkets pass on any fall in prices to consumers.

Inflation in Australia remains higher than in many developed counterparts and while it has eased from a December 2022 peak, it’s proving sticky in some sectors. Surveys show the high cost-of-living among the most important issues to voters, with the price of food, energy and rent of particular concern.

The government also wants to avoid the Reserve Bank having to raise interest rates further — following 13 hikes since May 2022 — so it’s keen to exert downward pressure on prices wherever possible.

Since his election win in May 2022, Albanese has watched his initially high approval ratings steadily slide. In a Newspoll released in November, Albanese’s Labor party had drawn level with the opposition Liberal-National Coalition.

As a result, the prime minister has made cost-of-living his primary focus at the start of 2024, stepping up communications via multiple press conferences to highlight his government’s policies to ease the strain on households.

The blitz also comes ahead of a March 2 by-election in the seat of Dunkley, in the southeastern state of Victoria. While the government is not at risk of losing its majority in Parliament, the vote is seen as a test for both Albanese and Liberal leader Peter Dutton, and the prime minister is keen to hold onto the seat.

Australia’s next election is due around early 2025.

