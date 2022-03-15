U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Australia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: eftpos Introduced Australia's First Integrated QR Wallet & Apple Introduces 'Everything Apple' Gift Card

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Australia increased at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.3%, increasing from US$19.22 billion in 2022 to reach US$28.43 billion by 2026.

Prepaid cards, particularly gift cards, are becoming more popular among corporate houses as a part of their promotional activities and tax-saving option for their employees. Additionally, virtual gift cards are gaining popularity among millennials. This trend has created opportunities for prepaid card issuers to target this large consumer base with brand and product expansion. For instance, PayPal operates an e-commerce gift card store in Australia that offers consumers who are willing to buy gift cards through their PayPal digital wallet.

The presence of global and homegrown companies makes the Australian prepaid card market more competitive. However, fintech startups are finding new ways to manage the intense competition and expand their reach. Therefore, the market noticed product innovation and new product launches in the last couple of years. Fintech companies are also involving in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share in the prepaid card segment.

eftpos introduced Australia's first integrated QR wallet

With the rising demand for QR solutions by Australian retailers and consumers, fintech companies are adopting a strategy focusing on driving digital competition.

  • In July 2021, Australia-based payments giant eftpos announced to build its new QR code payments system through its acquired digital wallet 'Beem It.'This new digital infrastructure will allow Australians with better digital payment experiences helping to shop online, on their mobile, or at the checkout.

  • The publisher expects pandemic-led increasing demand for low-cost QR-based solutions to be highly adopted by merchants and consumers. Therefore, the digital wallet providers will attract a significant customer base in the medium to long run.

Apple introduces 'everything Apple' gift card in Australia

With the increasing number of consumers flocking to buy groceries, order food through online platforms, the usage of digital payments in Australia got boosted. Therefore, various technology giants are launching unique digital solutions in the country to gain market share.

  • In July 2021, Apple launched a unified gift card in Australia, which has an iTunes card as well as an Apple Store card.

  • This card can be used to purchase products and accessories from the Apple store, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud, among others.

  • Moreover, the user can add money directly to the Apple Account Balance.

  • Also, this card is available in both digital and physical versions available to be sent through post or email.

Government initiatives boosting the prepaid card market

The Australian government proposed a range of new initiatives in December 2021. For instance, the government plans on inviting various businesses for registration under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework or participation in the Digital Identity System.

This initiative will help businesses identify ways to benefit their business and customers and how and when they can participate in the system, which can further contribute to the governance and operation of the system. The publisher expects, with proactive government initiatives, fintechs to develop digital modes of payments through business strategies, which can lead to an increased usage of prepaid cards in the country in the medium to long run.

Scope

Companies Mentioned

  • Wesfarmers Ltd

  • Woolworths Ltd (Australia)

  • Metcash Ltd

  • Aldi Group

  • Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

  • JB Hi-Fi Ltd

  • Apple Inc

Australia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

Australia Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Australia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 - 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Australia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Australia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 - 2026

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Australia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

Australia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Australia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Australia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Australia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Australia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Australia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Australia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Australia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wzj0q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-prepaid-card-and-digital-wallet-market-report-2022-eftpos-introduced-australias-first-integrated-qr-wallet--apple-introduces-everything-apple-gift-card-301503177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

