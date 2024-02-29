Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,069.76
    -8.42 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,949.02
    -23.39 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,947.74
    -87.56 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.31
    -15.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    -0.41 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2740
    -0.0410 (-0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6390
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    61,328.76
    +4,275.19 (+7.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.98
    -58.04 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,009.72
    -198.31 (-0.51%)
     

Australia Q4 business investment rises 0.8% q/q

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Central Business District (CBD) skyline is pictured at sunset in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian business investment rose to a fresh eight-year high in the December quarter thanks to further growth in the mining sector, while plans for future spending were upgraded in a boost for economic growth.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed private capital spending rose a real 0.8% in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, led by a 1.1% increase in the mining sector.

Firms lifted spending plans for the fiscal year to June 2024 to A$177.7 billion ($115.4 billion), up 4% on the previous quarter. The ABS survey found firms planned to spend A$145.6 billion in 2024/25, though these early estimates tend to get revised up over time.

($1 = 1.5401 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Advertisement