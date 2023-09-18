Australia Says Coal to Nuclear Switch Would Cost $249 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- Replacing Australia’s coal-fired power stations with small modular nuclear power reactors would cost A$387 billion ($249 billion), according to Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.
Most Read from Bloomberg
House Republicans Prepare to Turn US Government Shutdown Into Immigration Clash
US, Chinese Officials Meet in Malta in Bid to Keep Channels Open
The high cost makes such a transition, advocated by the country’s opposition, a “unicorn and a fantasy,” Bowen said on ABC Radio National Monday.
Australia would need 71 small modular reactors to replace the 21 gigawatts of coal-fired power in the system, he said, discussing analysis from the Climate Change Department. “I can’t think of a worse fit for Australia than nuclear power,” Bowen said.
Read more: Can Small Nuclear Reactors Really Help The Climate?: QuickTake
Backers of small modular reactors include Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, though there’s currently only a handful of operating plants and key developers have recently flagged cost challenges.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Elite Parents Enabled His Crypto Empire
The Massive Guatemalan Operation That Wants to Sell Americans Their Old Clothes Back
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.