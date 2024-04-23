Australia’s Seven Group Said to Consider Takeover of Cleanaway Waste

(Bloomberg) -- Australian industrial conglomerate Seven Group Holdings Ltd. is exploring an acquisition of Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., one of the country’s biggest waste disposal firms, people familiar with the matter said.

Seven Group, which is working with an adviser, has been seeking financing for a potential takeover of Melbourne-based Cleanaway Waste, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details are private. No final decision has been made and Seven Group could opt against pursuing a deal, the people said.

A representative for Seven Group declined to comment and Cleanaway Waste didn’t immediately respond.

Cleanaway Waste surged 16% following Tuesday’s Bloomberg News report, the biggest gain since April 2021, lifting the company’s market value to A$6.7 billion ($4.3 billion). Seven Group was up 2%.

The potential deal would be a banner transaction for Seven Group and one of the largest takeovers this year in Australia, which has experienced an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Seven Group has built its varied portfolio through the years via acquisitions, with holdings ranging from energy production to media. It’s in the process of buying the shares in building material company Boral Ltd. that it doesn’t already own. Boral’s Chief Executive Officer Vik Bansal was CEO of Cleanaway Waste from 2015 to 2021.

Cleanaway Waste describes itself as “Australia’s leading total waste management solutions provider.” Its solid-waste business offers removal and recycling services to more than 90 councils and over 140,000 customers.

