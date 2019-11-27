Australia Signals the Rally Bond Traders Wanted Isn’t Coming

(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia’s reluctance to embark on quantitative easing is encouraging investors to shift their focus to fresh interest-rate cuts, spurring a rally in the nation’s bonds.

Yields on three-year Australian government debt -- more sensitive than longer maturities to interest rate moves -- dropped 10 basis points in Asian trading after central bank chief Philip Lowe said QE may only come if the RBA’s benchmark rate falls to 0.25%. Ten-year yields slipped 5 basis points.

“The curve is steepening today as people trade the 0.25% view, but longer-dated bonds will also start to anticipate those cuts at some point and that QE is still on the shopping list -- just not immediately,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “The curve will still flatten.”

Bond traders had previously hesitated to price interest-rates falling below the 0.50% level, assumed to be the floor for the RBA. The discussion of 0.25% as the lower bound has removed these concerns. Investors are now pricing in around 30 basis points of rate cuts by the third quarter of next year, swaps data show.

Lowe made clear that the hurdle to QE is very high and “not a smooth continuum from interest-rate reductions.” If it comes, it is likely to be in the form of government-bond buying. He indicated that the RBA has no appetite for purchasing private-sector assets.

Westpac Banking Corp.’s influential economist Bill Evans sees interest rates falling to 0.25% in June, from 0.75% now, and the RBA embarking on QE in the second half of next year.

Lowe’s speech was a “clear signal to us that the RBA will be prepared to cut the cash rate” to that level, rather than Westpac’s prior forecast of 0.5%, Evans said in a research note.

Corporate Bonds

His comments on private asset purchases are expected to knock some of the wind from corporate bonds and residential mortgage-backed securities, according to Antares Capital.

“At the very least, this takes away the QE bid,” said Tano Pelosi, a portfolio manager who helps oversee A$28 billion ($19 billion) in assets at the firm in Sydney.

The average yield of Australian corporate bonds has tumbled 135 basis points to 1.69% this year on speculation unconventional monetary policy would boost the sector’s performance.

Still, investors have reason to question whether the RBA could limit itself to government bonds if it’s forced to plunge into unconventional policy.

The bond-buying programs of the European Central Bank have mutated since the initial foray in 2010, expanding to include corporate bonds and asset-backed securities. Tweaks have also been made to maturities and minimum yield levels on purchased assets.

“Any bond-buying program will still benefit the wider market,” AMP’s Oliver said. “Ultimately, there’ll be some sort of bid and ripples across markets if the RBA steps in as a buyer of government debt.”

