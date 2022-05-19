U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.50
    -58.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,012.00
    -428.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,738.75
    -196.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.10
    -23.70 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.40
    -2.19 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.20
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.91
    +6.81 (+26.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7060
    -0.5910 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,999.29
    -951.22 (-3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.97
    -25.71 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.86
    -198.23 (-2.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Australia Social Commerce Market and Future Growth Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q1 2022 Social Commerce Survey, the social commerce industry in Australia is expected to grow by 9.2% on annual basis to reach US$1,385.0 million in 2022.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1,385.0 million in 2022 to reach US$2,437.5 million by 2028.

The appetite for shopping through social media channels is growing in popularity among consumers in Australia. According to the Q1 2022 Global Social Commerce Survey, nearly 6 million consumers aged 14 or older were expected to make a purchase through the social network in 2021. This represents a whopping 30.2% of all internet users in the country, which is also one of the highest in the world.

In line with the global trend, e-commerce sales surged significantly in Australia in 2020, partly because of the global pandemic outbreak and the resulting disruptions in traditional brick-and-mortar retail. Notably, social commerce, which was already on the path to becoming mainstream in Australia by 2019, also came along for the ride. According to the publisher, in-app spending on social media platforms surged nearly ten times in 2021 as compared to 2019.

Moreover, the number of social commerce buyers increased significantly in Australia over the next four to eight quarters, and the publisher expects this number to rise substantially from the short to medium-term perspective. With big players, such as Facebook and Instagram, driving the market growth in the country, the publisher expects emerging startups to raise big funding rounds over the next four to six quarters to compete with big players.

Social commerce companies are also expected to forge strategic alliances with small and big retailers to further drive sales through their social commerce platforms in the country. As the sector continues to record strong growth, the publisher also expects more investment from private equity and venture capital firms in the social commerce industry in Australia. Overall, the publisher expects the Australian social commerce industry to record strong growth from the short to medium-term perspective.

Startups are raising funds to compete with giant social media platforms in the Australian social commerce market

As the social commerce industry continues to record strong growth, new firms are entering the market to gain market share for themselves in Australia. Notably, these startups are also raising large funding rounds to compete with big players such as Facebook and Instagram.

  • In May 2021, Carted, an Australian social shopping startup, announced that the firm had raised A$13 million in a funding round, which was led by Blackbird Ventures. Notably, the firm is planning to use the funding round to compete with other players in the social shopping space.

  • The firm developed a universal commerce tool that seeks to provide infrastructure for creators and developers to sell other people's products. Notably, the firm also claims that its product has solved a problem that Instagram has been trying to solve for the last five years.

  • For integrating the Instagram shopping platform, the team at Instagram has to sign on each and every individual business one by one. However, this is not an issue that the firm has to face. Its infrastructure is designed to be directly accessible to creators and developers, thereby connecting them with billions of sellable products or goods through a single API. Notably, the Carted API allows businesses or creators to generate additional revenue by selling products or goods from other brands without the need for any intermediaries such as affiliate links.

TikTok is looking to replicate its US and UK social commerce success in Australia

TikTok, the video-sharing platform, already drives a significant amount of sales in Europe, the United States, and China, with brands such as Dior and Gucci. The firm used the global pandemic as an opportunity to reach shoppers directly on social apps. Now, the firm is looking to replicate its success in these regions in the Australian social commerce market.

  • At the Melbourne Fashion Festival 2021 Australian Fashion Summit, TikTok announced that the firm looks at Australia as the next major market for growth in the social commerce space. Similar to its strategy in other markets, the firm is expected to conduct livestream shopping events in Australia.

  • Retailers in the country are also expected to partner with TikTok over the next four to eight quarters to boost their sales numbers, a strategy similar to what retailers adopted in the United States. Notably, in March 2021, TikTok held the first shop-along event with Walmart in the United States, where creators and influencers joined the stream to demonstrate products. The event garnered more than seven times more views than Walmart anticipated and also grew its follower base by 25%.

Strategic partnerships to further penetrate and grow market share in Australia

While Facebook continues to roll out new shopping features and increase its investment in the social commerce space, other firms are entering into a strategic partnership to further penetrate and grow their market share in the industry. Pinterest, for instance, has partnered with Shopify, allowing Shopify merchants to sell products on Pinterest in a more seamless and convenient manner. Moreover, TikTok is expected to forge alliances with major retailers in the fashion category to replicate its social commerce success in other markets in Australia. The firm is expected to conduct livestream shopping events to attract more and more shoppers to its platform in the country over the next four to eight quarters.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Australia. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Australia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Australia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2021

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot1q90

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam -sources

    TikTok has been conducting tests so users can play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, part of plans for a major push into gaming, four people familiar with the matter said. Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue as well as the amount of time users spend on the app - one of the world's most popular with more than 1 billion monthly active users. Boasting a tech-savvy population with 70% of its citizens under the age of 35, Vietnam is an attractive market for social media platforms such as TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Google.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • Stocks slammed by 'chain reaction' — here's what pros are saying

    Investors have numerous reasons to be cautious right now, pros explain.

  • Royal Mail ramps up cost cutting as it battles surging inflation

    The group reported an 8% rise in underlying operating profits to £758 million for the year to the end of March.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Oil Drops as Traders Weigh Russian Exports, China Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier gains as traders consider the potential of Russian exports and how lockdowns in China impact demand. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Intermediate traded near $108 a barre

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped sharply in Wednesday early afternoon trading, falling 5.2% through 12:10 p.m. ET. You can blame two Wall Street analysts for that drop: Piper Sandler and France's Exane BNP Paribas. In twin reports this morning, first Piper Sandler cut its price target on Tesla to $1,035 per share (but maintained its overweight rating), and then Exane BNP Paribas cut its price target on Tesla to $600, and reiterated its underperform (i.e., sell) rating.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceUS pump prices have now ri

  • EasyJet 'in right place' to meet demand for summer flights

    LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost carrier easyJet said it was "in the right place" to meet pent-up demand for summer flights, with bookings above pre-pandemic levels in the last 10 weeks and sold ticket yields for the fourth quarter 15% higher than in 2019. Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said easyJet was "absolutely focused" on strengthening its operational resilience for the summer after it had to cancel flights at Easter because of crew absences. Speaking after the British company reported a first-half loss of 545 million pounds ($675 million), in line with guidance, Lundgren said easyJet was managing the fastest post-pandemic ramp-up of any airline.

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Oil Falls as Equities Sink and China Imposes More Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in nearly a week amid a broader market selloff while additional coronavirus outbreaks in China dampened crude’s demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceWest Texas Interm