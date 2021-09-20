U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Australia Telecoms Industry 2021-2026: Mobile Subscribers Continue to Grow

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Telecoms Industry Report - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Australian telecommunications industry is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has one of the most competitive and mature telecommunications markets in the world. Forecasts suggest that mobile subscriptions will continue to grow in the 2021-26 period while fixed broadband subscribers also expected to grow at a slightly lower average rate over the same period. The ratio of the telecommunications sector revenue to GDP is declining from a peak in 2000 to an all-time low in 2020.

The overall telecoms market is expected to decline until 2021 as NBN subscriber payments to Telstra will decrease gradually as all Telstra's copper and HFC services are migrated onto the NBN and market growth will resume from 2022 onwards.

Telstra's share of the telecommunications revenue pie has been declining over the last 5 years and its EBITDA share is declining even faster as Telstra's dominance in the fixed-line market is challenged with the migration onto the NBN.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Australian telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G, digital infrastructure and also features the following:

  • Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

  • Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

  • Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Spectrum Holdings

  • IoT Market Overview

  • Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

  • Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

  • Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

  • Telco M&A Transaction Database

The Australia Telecoms Market Industry Report, 2021-2026 includes an overview of the Australian market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics
1.1 Australia's Population
1.2 Australia's Economy
1.3 Australia's GDP

2 COVID-19 Impact

3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2026
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Australia's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2020
3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2019-2026
3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

4 Telecommunications Operators Profile
4.1 Telstra Profile
4.2 Optus Profile
4.2.1 Optus Revenue and EBITDA Mix
4.3 TPG Telecom Group Profile
4.4 Vocus Profile
4.5 Superloop
4.6 Uniti Profile
4.7 Other Players Profile

5 Australia Mobile market
5.1 Australia Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.2 Australia Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2026
5.3 Mobile Coverage
5.4 Spectrum Holdings
5.5 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends
5.6 Mobile Speed Tests
5.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
5.8 Internet of Things (IoT)

6 Broadband Market
6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2021
6.2 Fixed Download Data Trends
6.3 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2019-2026

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments
7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure
7.2 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting
7.3 Submarine Cables

8 Australia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
8.1 Australia Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2020
8.2 Australia Tower Competitive Landscape Comparison
8.3 Australia Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast
8.4 Telstra InfraCo Towers (Amplitel)
8.5 Optus Profile
8.6 Australia Tower Network (ATN) Profile
8.7 Axicom Profile
8.8 National Broadband Network (NBN) Profile
8.9 BAI Communications Profile
8.10 Telco Infrastructure Comparative

9 Thematics / Opportunities
9.1 Consolidation Opportunities
9.2 Diversification Opportunities
9.3 New Telecoms Operating Model
9.4 5G Developments

10 Telco Transaction Database


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg98mw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


